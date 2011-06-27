  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Corvette
  4. Used 1995 Chevrolet Corvette
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 Chevrolet Corvette Base Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Corvette
Overview
See Corvette Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/460.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque340 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.5 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
Measurements
Length178.5 in.
Curb weight3203 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.
Height46.3 in.
Wheel base96.2 in.
Width70.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Cloisonne Metallic
  • Brilliant Red Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Black
  • Torch Red
  • Medium Green Pearl Metallic
  • Competition Yellow
See Corvette Inventory

Related Used 1995 Chevrolet Corvette Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles