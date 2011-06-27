  1. Home
Used 1994 Chevrolet Corvette Consumer Reviews

What's not to like

c84y, 10/26/2010
20 of 20 people found this review helpful

i've owned 3 corvettes prior to the purchase of my 1994 convertible after owning 2-1984 & 1-1999 corvette hardtop i was looking for a drop top for a while thinking Porsche or Mercedes might be good for a change but after numerous test drives i have to say that none of these "high end" sports cars don't even come close to the corvette build quality, handling & performance cant say enough about these cars,you have to drive one to understand

Love this car

cooper1994, 01/26/2013
27 of 28 people found this review helpful

Just recently purchased my 94 vette with a little over a 125,000 miles and I have to say, I love this car. The performance, styling, handling, everything. Wish I would have bought one years ago/

c4 Love!!!

rolland1994vette, 10/13/2015
2dr Coupe
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

Big difference in what was considered TOP state of the art back then and now. But all that considered, it's a very nice toy. When it's bad, it's bad and cost a lot to fix. But, when she's good, she's excellent. You can pull up at ANY event and NEVER be out classed. Get's lots of attention. People always commenting on how "nice" it is, even younger people. Very fast. It can keep up with the horses for sure. I was once told that once you own one, you WILL want another. That's true!!!

Safety
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
feelin it in my vette

De B, 11/08/2015
2dr Coupe
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

I bought my 94 vette about a month ago. Always wanted one. Love the looks of the C4. Especially with the saw blade wheels! These cars are very reasonable on price! you can find a clean ones under 10k all day and in excellent shape. I am so happy I bought this!! drives awesome. it is the best bang for the buck and it turns heads. The only problem I had is if you buy a 6 speed manual see if it still has the original flywheel. They came with a dual mass flywheel and they go bad. GM does not make it anymore and no one makes the same one aftermarket. So you have to buy a special one aftermarket. You will get some light vibration under harder acceleration, not bad but not as smooth as it was factory. The Vette I just bought had an aftermarket aluminum flywheel in it and it has a lot more vibes when accelerating. So go with the heavier steel one and it will smooth out the drive. The car was totally stock accept for the flywheel the previous owner put in because the dual mass flywheel went bad. I just put in a new clutch and new 36lb flywheel and now its great.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
1994 LT-1 Coupe

crimeguy, 05/08/2011
19 of 21 people found this review helpful

I've had this car now for eight years. I'm the third owner and got it with 14,500 miles; it now has 25,000 on the odometer. Besides being fun to drive, it's still a head-turner. The 350 V-8 runs very strong. The car is in solid #2 condition and I use it strictly as a summer cruiser. What a great automobile!

