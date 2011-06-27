  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Corvette
  4. Used 1990 Chevrolet Corvette
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1990 Chevrolet Corvette Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Corvette
Overview
See Corvette Inventory
See Corvette Inventory
See Corvette Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG171717
Transmissionno6-speed manualno
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmissionno6-speed manualno
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg15/23 mpg15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/440.0 mi.300.0/460.0 mi.300.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG171717
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque345 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm370 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm345 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l5.7 l5.7 l
Horsepower245 hp @ 4000 rpm380 hp @ 6200 rpm245 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.40.0 ft.40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.4 in.36.4 in.36.4 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.42.6 in.42.6 in.
Front hip room49.3 in.49.3 in.49.3 in.
Front shoulder room54.1 in.54.1 in.54.1 in.
Measurements
Length176.5 in.176.5 in.176.5 in.
Curb weight3223 lbs.3465 lbs.3263 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.9 cu.ft.17.9 cu.ft.6.6 cu.ft.
Height46.7 in.46.7 in.46.4 in.
Wheel base96.2 in.96.2 in.96.2 in.
Width71.0 in.74.0 in.71.0 in.
See Corvette InventorySee Corvette InventorySee Corvette Inventory

Related Used 1990 Chevrolet Corvette info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles