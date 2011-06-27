  1. Home
2020 Chevrolet Colorado Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Colorado
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,700
Starting MSRP
$37,100
Starting MSRP
$29,700
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6Inline 4
Combined MPG221922
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,700
Starting MSRP
$37,100
Starting MSRP
$29,700
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
automatic locking hubsnoyesno
descent controlnoyesno
Rear locking differentialnoyesno
electronic hi-lo gear selectionnoyesno
part time 4WDnoyesno
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,700
Starting MSRP
$37,100
Starting MSRP
$29,700
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg17/24 mpg20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)420.0/546.0 mi.357.0/504.0 mi.420.0/546.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.21.0 gal.21.0 gal.
Combined MPG221922
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,700
Starting MSRP
$37,100
Starting MSRP
$29,700
Torque191 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm275 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm191 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l3.6 l2.5 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 6300 rpm308 hp @ 6800 rpm200 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle41.3 ft.41.3 ft.41.3 ft.
Valves162416
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4V6Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,700
Starting MSRP
$37,100
Starting MSRP
$29,700
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsnoyesno
remote anti-theft alarm systemnoyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$26,700
Starting MSRP
$37,100
Starting MSRP
$29,700
Tonneau and Step Packageyesyesyes
Premium Interior Packageyesyesyes
Bed Guard Packageyesyesyes
Premium Protection Packageyesyesyes
WT Convenience Packageyesnono
Heavy Duty Trailering Packageyesyesyes
Interior Protection Packageyesyesyes
Custom Special Editionyesnono
Work Truck Appearance Packageyesnono
Power Packageyesyesyes
Sports Appearance Packageyesyesyes
Custom Special Edition Savingsyesnono
Colorado Trail Runner Special Editionnoyesno
Z71 Midnight Editionnoyesno
Luxury Packagenonoyes
Colorado RST Special Editionnonoyes
LT Convenience Packagenonoyes
Redline Special Editionnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,700
Starting MSRP
$37,100
Starting MSRP
$29,700
USB with external media controlyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio servicenoyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlnoyesyes
satellite radio satellite radionoyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,700
Starting MSRP
$37,100
Starting MSRP
$29,700
Air conditioningyesnoyes
Passenger vanity mirroryesnono
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesnono
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelnoyesyes
overhead console with storagenoyesyes
cruise controlnoyesyes
leather steering wheelnoyesyes
Climate controlnoyesno
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnoyesyes
Sun sensornoyesno
rear parking sensorsnoyesno
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyesno
tilt and telescopic steering wheelnoyesyes
heated steering wheelnoyesno
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,700
Starting MSRP
$37,100
Starting MSRP
$29,700
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
power door locksyesnono
remote keyless power door locksnoyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,700
Starting MSRP
$37,100
Starting MSRP
$29,700
All-Weather Floor Matsyesyesyes
Accent Lightingyesyesyes
OnStaryesnono
Full-Length Black Vinyl Floor Coveringyesnono
All-Weather Floor Liner w/Chevrolet Logoyesyesyes
Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus System w/Connected Navigationnoyesyes
Bose Premium Audio Systemnoyesyes
Heated Front Seatsnonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,700
Starting MSRP
$37,100
Starting MSRP
$29,700
clockyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,700
Starting MSRP
$37,100
Starting MSRP
$29,700
4 -way power driver seatyesnono
Front head room41.4 in.41.4 in.41.4 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesnono
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room57.5 in.57.5 in.57.5 in.
Front leg room45.0 in.45.0 in.45.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesnoyes
Front hip room55.0 in.55.0 in.55.0 in.
vinylyesnono
leatherette/clothnoyesno
height adjustable passenger seatnoyesno
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnoyesno
multi-level heating driver seatnoyesno
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyesno
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
4 -way power passenger seatnoyesno
6 -way power driver seatnoyesyes
clothnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,700
Starting MSRP
$37,100
Starting MSRP
$29,700
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Rear head room38.3 in.38.3 in.38.3 in.
Rear hip Room53.3 in.53.3 in.53.3 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.35.8 in.35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.2 in.56.2 in.56.2 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,700
Starting MSRP
$37,100
Starting MSRP
$29,700
Spray-On Bed Lineryesyesyes
Polished Exhaust Tipyesyesyes
Performance Skid Plate Packageyesyesyes
Cargo Tie-Down Ringsyesyesyes
Front and Rear Molded Splash Guardsyesyesyes
Soft Folding Tonneau Coveryesyesyes
Wheel Flaresyesyesyes
Front Fog Lamp Kityesnono
Black 5" Rectangular Assist Stepsyesyesyes
Black Bowtie Emblem Packageyesyesyes
Off-Road Sport Baryesyesyes
Bedliner w/Integral Storage Compartmentsyesyesyes
Black Bodyside Moldingsyesyesyes
Chrome 5" Rectangular Assist Stepsyesyesyes
Chevrolet Lettered Grilleyesyesyes
Black 3" Round Off-Road Assist Stepsyesyesyes
Drop-in Bed Lineryesyesyes
Cargo Area Lampsyesyesyes
Door Decal Packageyesyesyes
Black Colorado Rear Emblemyesyesyes
Front License Plate Bracketyesyesyes
Wheel Locksyesyesyes
Rubber Bed Matyesyesyes
Vinyl Tonneau Coveryesyesyes
Chrome Recovery Hooksyesyesyes
Tailgate Lineryesyesyes
Illuminated Black Bowtie Emblemyesyesyes
Ultrasonic Rear Park Assistyesnono
Body Color Grilleyesyesyes
18" 5-Spoke Gloss Black Aluminum Wheelsyesnoyes
Keyless Entry Keypadyesyesyes
17" Black-Painted Wheelsnoyesno
Off-Road Lightsnoyesno
18" Dark Argent Metallic Aluminum Wheelsnonoyes
18" 5-Spoke Polished Aluminum Wheelsnonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,700
Starting MSRP
$37,100
Starting MSRP
$29,700
Angle of departure22.1 degrees22.1 degrees22.1 degrees
Length212.7 in.212.7 in.212.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity7000 lbs.7600 lbs.7700 lbs.
Curb weight4025 lbs.4477 lbs.4029 lbs.
Gross weight5500 lbs.6000 lbs.5500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.8.2 in.8.3 in.
Angle of approach17.4 degrees17.3 degrees17.4 degrees
Height70.7 in.70.6 in.70.7 in.
Maximum payload1444 lbs.1492 lbs.1442 lbs.
Wheel base128.3 in.128.3 in.128.3 in.
Width74.3 in.74.3 in.74.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,700
Starting MSRP
$37,100
Starting MSRP
$29,700
Exterior Colors
  • Red Hot
  • Satin Steel Gray Metallic
  • Kinetic Blue Metallic
  • Pacific Blue Metallic
  • Shadow Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Crush
  • Summit White
  • Red Hot
  • Satin Steel Gray Metallic
  • Kinetic Blue Metallic
  • Pacific Blue Metallic
  • Shadow Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Cajun Red Tintcoat
  • Crush
  • Summit White
  • Red Hot
  • Satin Steel Gray Metallic
  • Kinetic Blue Metallic
  • Pacific Blue Metallic
  • Shadow Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Cajun Red Tintcoat
  • Crush
  • Summit White
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black/Dark Ash, cloth
  • Jet Black/Dark Ash, vinyl
  • Jet Black, leatherette/cloth
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Jet Black/Dark Ash, cloth
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Jet Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,700
Starting MSRP
$37,100
Starting MSRP
$29,700
painted steel wheelsyesnono
temporary spare tireyesnoyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesnono
All season tiresyesnoyes
P265/70R16 tiresyesnono
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
P255/65R17 tiresnoyesyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsnoyesyes
fullsize non-matching spare tirenoyesno
All terrain tiresnoyesno
painted alloy wheelsnoyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,700
Starting MSRP
$37,100
Starting MSRP
$29,700
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyesyes
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,700
Starting MSRP
$37,100
Starting MSRP
$29,700
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.1 yr./ unlimited mi.1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.

