2020 Chevrolet Colorado Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,700
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|V6
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|22
|19
|22
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,700
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|automatic locking hubs
|no
|yes
|no
|descent control
|no
|yes
|no
|Rear locking differential
|no
|yes
|no
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|no
|yes
|no
|part time 4WD
|no
|yes
|no
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,700
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|20/26 mpg
|17/24 mpg
|20/26 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|420.0/546.0 mi.
|357.0/504.0 mi.
|420.0/546.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.0 gal.
|21.0 gal.
|21.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|22
|19
|22
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,700
|Torque
|191 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|275 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|191 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|3.6 l
|2.5 l
|Horsepower
|200 hp @ 6300 rpm
|308 hp @ 6800 rpm
|200 hp @ 6300 rpm
|Turning circle
|41.3 ft.
|41.3 ft.
|41.3 ft.
|Valves
|16
|24
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|V6
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,700
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|no
|yes
|no
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|no
|yes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$26,700
|Tonneau and Step Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Premium Interior Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Bed Guard Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Premium Protection Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|WT Convenience Package
|yes
|no
|no
|Heavy Duty Trailering Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Interior Protection Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Custom Special Edition
|yes
|no
|no
|Work Truck Appearance Package
|yes
|no
|no
|Power Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Sports Appearance Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Custom Special Edition Savings
|yes
|no
|no
|Colorado Trail Runner Special Edition
|no
|yes
|no
|Z71 Midnight Edition
|no
|yes
|no
|Luxury Package
|no
|no
|yes
|Colorado RST Special Edition
|no
|no
|yes
|LT Convenience Package
|no
|no
|yes
|Redline Special Edition
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,700
|USB with external media control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|no
|yes
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|no
|yes
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|no
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,700
|Air conditioning
|yes
|no
|yes
|Passenger vanity mirror
|yes
|no
|no
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|no
|no
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|no
|yes
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|no
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|no
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|no
|yes
|yes
|Climate control
|no
|yes
|no
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|no
|yes
|yes
|Sun sensor
|no
|yes
|no
|rear parking sensors
|no
|yes
|no
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|no
|yes
|no
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|no
|yes
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|no
|yes
|no
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,700
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|power door locks
|yes
|no
|no
|remote keyless power door locks
|no
|yes
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,700
|All-Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Accent Lighting
|yes
|yes
|yes
|OnStar
|yes
|no
|no
|Full-Length Black Vinyl Floor Covering
|yes
|no
|no
|All-Weather Floor Liner w/Chevrolet Logo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus System w/Connected Navigation
|no
|yes
|yes
|Bose Premium Audio System
|no
|yes
|yes
|Heated Front Seats
|no
|no
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,700
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,700
|4 -way power driver seat
|yes
|no
|no
|Front head room
|41.4 in.
|41.4 in.
|41.4 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|no
|no
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|57.5 in.
|57.5 in.
|57.5 in.
|Front leg room
|45.0 in.
|45.0 in.
|45.0 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|no
|yes
|Front hip room
|55.0 in.
|55.0 in.
|55.0 in.
|vinyl
|yes
|no
|no
|leatherette/cloth
|no
|yes
|no
|height adjustable passenger seat
|no
|yes
|no
|2 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|no
|yes
|no
|multi-level heating driver seat
|no
|yes
|no
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|no
|yes
|no
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|no
|yes
|no
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|no
|yes
|no
|4 -way power passenger seat
|no
|yes
|no
|6 -way power driver seat
|no
|yes
|yes
|cloth
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,700
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear head room
|38.3 in.
|38.3 in.
|38.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|53.3 in.
|53.3 in.
|53.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.8 in.
|35.8 in.
|35.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.2 in.
|56.2 in.
|56.2 in.
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,700
|Spray-On Bed Liner
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Polished Exhaust Tip
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Performance Skid Plate Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Cargo Tie-Down Rings
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and Rear Molded Splash Guards
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Soft Folding Tonneau Cover
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Wheel Flares
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Fog Lamp Kit
|yes
|no
|no
|Black 5" Rectangular Assist Steps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Black Bowtie Emblem Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Off-Road Sport Bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Bedliner w/Integral Storage Compartments
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Black Bodyside Moldings
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Chrome 5" Rectangular Assist Steps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Chevrolet Lettered Grille
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Black 3" Round Off-Road Assist Steps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Drop-in Bed Liner
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Cargo Area Lamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Door Decal Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Black Colorado Rear Emblem
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rubber Bed Mat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Vinyl Tonneau Cover
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Chrome Recovery Hooks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Tailgate Liner
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Illuminated Black Bowtie Emblem
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ultrasonic Rear Park Assist
|yes
|no
|no
|Body Color Grille
|yes
|yes
|yes
|18" 5-Spoke Gloss Black Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|no
|yes
|Keyless Entry Keypad
|yes
|yes
|yes
|17" Black-Painted Wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|Off-Road Lights
|no
|yes
|no
|18" Dark Argent Metallic Aluminum Wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|18" 5-Spoke Polished Aluminum Wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,700
|Angle of departure
|22.1 degrees
|22.1 degrees
|22.1 degrees
|Length
|212.7 in.
|212.7 in.
|212.7 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|7000 lbs.
|7600 lbs.
|7700 lbs.
|Curb weight
|4025 lbs.
|4477 lbs.
|4029 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5500 lbs.
|6000 lbs.
|5500 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.3 in.
|8.2 in.
|8.3 in.
|Angle of approach
|17.4 degrees
|17.3 degrees
|17.4 degrees
|Height
|70.7 in.
|70.6 in.
|70.7 in.
|Maximum payload
|1444 lbs.
|1492 lbs.
|1442 lbs.
|Wheel base
|128.3 in.
|128.3 in.
|128.3 in.
|Width
|74.3 in.
|74.3 in.
|74.3 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,700
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,700
|painted steel wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|no
|yes
|16 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|All season tires
|yes
|no
|yes
|P265/70R16 tires
|yes
|no
|no
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|P255/65R17 tires
|no
|yes
|yes
|17 x 8.0 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|no
|yes
|no
|All terrain tires
|no
|yes
|no
|painted alloy wheels
|no
|yes
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,700
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,700
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ unlimited mi.
|1 yr./ unlimited mi.
|1 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
