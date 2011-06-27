2019 Chevrolet Colorado Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

Mark , 04/03/2019 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

If you are truly a truck person, I believe you'll just love this truck, as we do. I bought this truck in its work form, because I was not looking for all the amenities of a luxury auto. I have a 6' bed, plenty of power with its V6 and 8 speed automatic transmission, and plenty of ground clearance as I travel the streets of western Michigan in 4 wheel drive during our very snowy winters. And, yet, as everyone that has seen my truck, can't get over how beautiful it is with its great styling and Pacific Blue Metallic paint job. Being an average size person, I can't speak to some of the complaints about cabin size, but I have more than enough room for my 5' 10" 200 lbs frame. Before deciding on another brand, no matter your size, you have got to check out this one. The Chevrolet Colorado is one great truck. After 6 months of ownership, love the Colorado even more. Used the truck to bring home a 6' patio door and enough green board to build a 10' x 12' deck. With its 6' bed and 2' tailgate was able to bring home 12' boards to build the deck. This is a mid-size truck, but definitely big enough for the big jobs, just like its cousin the full-size trucks. Really like its aggressive stance and more narrow girth. Nice thing about owning a truck, for example, came home from work one day only to have the storm door fall off the hinges in my hands. Went to the store......threw the new storm door in the back......installed it.........no muss no fuss. After my first year of ownership, still loving the truck. In the past, working 3rd shift, had the little woman waking me up a half hour early, when we got hit with a snowstorm, so I could pull out the snow thrower and clear our steep uphill driveway. Now with my 4 x 4 Colorado, she let's me sleep until I'm ready to go. Although this is true with any four wheel drive vehicle, just makes me love my truck even more, which is hard to believe is possible. I wouldn't want any other vehicle. I love my girlfriend, truck, and dachshund in that order. My girlfriend had better behave herself, because the truck is vying for the first spot.