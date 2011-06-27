Used 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt Coupe Consumer Reviews

Fun First Car mizmwise , 03/13/2012 22 of 25 people found this review helpful I bought my Cobalt new and have put 56,000 miles on it. I love it! I'm religious about servicing it and have had zero mechanical problems. I get 40 mpg highway easily. For a relatively inexpensive car it handles great and has decent power. I live where it gets cold as hell in the winter and it starts every morning, and it does alright on the snow and ice. There is pretty limited storage space, and the blindspots are pretty significant. Everything seems pretty solid still. Of course there are little rattles here and there, but nothing crazy. Everything has stayed pretty tight and sealed up. The ride on the highway is smooth and fairly quiet. Overall, I think this is an awesome car! Report Abuse

fuel pump defect: message from Customer Service bob lyon , 11/04/2015 LT 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) 11 of 12 people found this review helpful Dear Robert, Thank you for getting back to Chevrolet Customer Assistance. Please accept our sincere apologies for our delayed response to your email due to the high email volume. We have processed the information using the vehicle identification number (1G1AS58H197166725) and found out that there is a special coverage #12191. This is to make you aware that some 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt may have a condition where the plastic supply or return port on the fuel pump cracks and leaks fuel or fuel vapors. Fuel vapors, in the presence of an ignition source, could potentially cause a vehicle fire. The symptoms of this condition are: - A noticeable fuel odor while the vehicle is being driven or after it is parked - The Check Engine Soon light may be illuminated on the instrument cluster - If the crack is large enough, fuel may be observed on the ground, or vehicle performance may be affected We are conducting a program to address this issue. The program is a special coverage and under it should a vehicle ever experience this condition, the owner must take the vehicle to their GM dealer and have the dealer inspect the vehicle, confirm the condition, and then repair that vehicle for free. Repairs and adjustments qualifying under this special coverage must be performed by a GM dealer for diagnosis and inspection. We also found two open recalls #14092 "Ignition Switch Replacement" and # 14133 "Replace Ignition Key".

Snowing in July?? Paint is flaking everywhere! blueextc3221 , 08/01/2011 7 of 8 people found this review helpful Purchased NEW 2009 Garage kept Cobalt LT Black coupe. After only 6 months - clearcoat on aluminum rims bubbling and flaking. Steering wheel/system rattles & thunks over small bumps after about 10K miles (same problem as my '06). Recall "fix" made no difference. I Drive a lot. 64K of today's writing... just noticed a half-dollar sized area of paint bubbling on the roof.... and chrome on the inside passenger door handle that is NEVER used is bubbling. I know I drive a bunch - but these are cosmetic issues GM will not cover after 36K warranty is up. I have 36K in the first 6 months!! Cheap car with cheap plastic parts - and paint issues not isolated to Cobalt. Black is bad on Camaros too.

BUY AN LT IF POSSIBLE. unicornrides , 03/19/2014 9 of 14 people found this review helpful This is a follow up to my last review (which I cannot edit) on this car.. This is a scatter-brained review from someone who was used to a V6 engine. **NOTE: I mod my cars. This car has no major mods, yet. I use my car for: work, travel, picking up dudes.** In 2012 I bought my 09 LS Coupe (base everything- even fake hubcaps!) mostly for the the price (22k miles and under $7.5k.) Second car. THIS CAR IS STRONG. I have put over 25k miles on it in under 3 years.. and have driven it off-road, over things I can't identify but sound like explosions, etc.. and it hasn't affected it at all.