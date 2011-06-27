Used 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt SS Consumer Reviews

Best bang for your buck gregp1 , 07/26/2009 5 of 6 people found this review helpful Traded in a 2007 GMC 4x4 pickup due to a job transfer and a 60 mile a day drive to and from work. Took a while to get use to smaller size, I am a 6'2" man, but after a week it is comfortable. Mileage is super, 28 mpg average with spirited driving. Ride comfort is great with SS seats. Handles like it is on rails. Turbo 4 cylinder is fun, runs better than most V8's. To bad GM is stopping production, this car puts a smile on your face. Report Abuse

SS turbo Quite a Car Pizza , 08/18/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Overall the new SS is an amazing car for the money and outperforms many cars with much higher price tags. It's really fun to drive. Finally they got it right, everything you would expect in a SS labeled car. Not for those who just want a little sporty car, you'll soon be bothered by the many clicks, clunks and less refined aspects of this performance car. Fuel mileage sold me on this car and I'm not disappointed, averaging 27mpg mixed driving. A cool feature lets you see your instant mileage approx when trying to stretch those mpg's. Report Abuse

Sweet Chevy Ride somnambulist , 09/19/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Chevy has hit the mark with the Cobalt SS. It's a great bargain, with amazing acceleration, a great stick, and a pretty kicking speaker system. Report Abuse

GM Performance Division - Great Job! dwbartlett , 06/30/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful The SS has received good if not excellent reviews. I had to drive it myself. After comparing the SS to other's in it's class, it's American built perfomance won it for me. Priced under 25,000 the SS is great bang for the buck. I've only driven mine for a few hundred miles and it has delivered all I have expected. Acceleration, handling and braking have all come easily from the well bolstered bucket seats. Each element of the vehicle has been well thought out from ergonomics to perfomance, nothing seems out of place or missing. From bumper to bumper this vehicle has delivered. Report Abuse