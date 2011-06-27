Used 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt Coupe Consumer Reviews

Great Car blizbiggy , 04/25/2012 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Bought my car early spring of 2011 with 101K miles on it. So far I have replaced the front brakes and rotors and the business I bought it off of put a bran new clutch in it. I have put 20K on it myself this past year. Reliability is great and mileage is great with a nice get-up-and-go. Currently in colder weather at 32.5MPG and got 35.5MPG during this past summer. The only issues with the car so far being the sunroof track broke and that the stereo display is dying (got a kenwood double-din to pop in it). The buttons for the display also are kinda cheap and you have to press it just right to make it change. Report Abuse

2006 Cobalt LT Coupe shift2n , 06/18/2011 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Good small car. Excellent value. Sticker price was $17,000. I bought this car because the price of the imports was $3000-$5000 more for a comparable Honda Civic. Don't always believe what the magazines and web sites tell you about any cars!!! I test drove a Civic and it was a dog in performance and handling as compared to the Cobalt. The exterior styling on the Cobalt was so much better, I could not believe people were paying that much for a Civic. After 60,000 miles, the only problems have been: 1. Key sticking-warranty. 2. Power steering pump recall - warranty. 3. Front wheel bearing noise-out of warranty. This car is fun to drive - not like our Honda Crv which is a chore to drive.

Best car I've owned Kade Joslin , 02/16/2017 LS 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful The car is great! Plenty of room for me and the few passengers I drive around with on the weekends. I am 6'2" and fit in the drivers seat perfectly wit the seat adjusted of course. The rear seat has little to no leg room if myself and another tall person are sitting in the front seats. The gas mileage is great for commuting to work and school, filling the tank is super cheap compared to my 2001 Dodge Ram 1500 I had before. The 5speed manual equipped in the car shifts nice and can handle the power-shifting I do when I feel driving fast. The engine/exhaust has a nice tone also. I put a K&N Short Ram Intake system on it to spice up the performance, gas mileage and sound. It is the best running vehicle I've had and it did awesome during the winter. If you're a parent looking for a car for your child, this is the car to get. It's cheap to buy, it's reliable, sporty and gets great gas mileage. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value

Stylish, but there's a reason it's cheap pkbjw , 12/20/2006 5 of 6 people found this review helpful We have put about 5500 miles on it now and we are pleased with it's gas mileage, 30 mpg average, and we like the look of the car. It is reasonably comfortable, although being a small car, it can get uncomfortable on those long trips. The ride is average and the handling is above average for the class. Now for the bad news. It's cheap. I'm not just talking about price either. The sheetmetal on the doors is very thin. Don't lean too hard on them or you'll be going to the body shop. Also the interior has a tendency to fall apart. Nothing has broken or flaked off on ours yet, but I have seen several Cobalts with interiors that are falling apart at 30,000 miles. I'm worried.