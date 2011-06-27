Used 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt Consumer Reviews

I'm calling out the reviewer who reviewed this car originally stig_wanna_be , 07/13/2013 30 of 33 people found this review helpful So, on that bomb shell, lets begin. The car has been awesome, I have had it for a year and put on 20,000km. The car has gobbles up twisty mountain roads with ease and inspires confidence. I think the car edmunds acquired had the cheapest tires around or are trying to get you to buy a civic. Sure I'll give them the benefit of the doubt for the plastics on the interior and the back seat but we are talking about an economy car, not a $100 million dollar machine. As per the dire lack of interior storage, this has adequate storage for the commute unless you have to store a body with you on your commute, but then again you would be using the massive trunk for that. Report Abuse

LS 2.2L 5 speed manual 2006 cobalt bbwlover , 02/21/2013 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I bought this car from an awesome man named Vince from car City on E. 14th street Des Moines, Iowa around April of 2012. I was originally looking for a ford focus with a 5 speed manual transmission but saw the color on this (pepsi blue) and caught my eye. Only had one problem with this car: air conditioner pulley lost some mounting screws and a belt popped off. Losing a screw is probably due to my moderate off roading at Jester Park and a belt popping off just happens sometimes but in this case was caused by the AC pulley shifting in position due to lack of mounting hardware. Just bad luck, really. I love it though. no features like power windows/ locks, mirrors, and is a 5 speed. I love it!

2006 Cobalt LT, A Very Nice Car. isaiahtimothy , 03/08/2014 17 of 19 people found this review helpful This car is my first, so it's an excellent first car! I bought it off my grandma, so it had only 55,000 miles despite being seven years old. I really love this car, and I have little to complain about. The car overall is built really nicely, I love the looks of it, way better looking than the comparable Ford Focus, which is complete junk. The interior is very nicely designed, has nice finishes, although I don't very much like the cloth seats, although I don't like cloth in any car. The only other thing I have to complain about is a few rattles in the dash, and occasionally the sunroof. This car will be with me for many more miles, and i'll keep it as a commuter.

Great Car blizbiggy , 04/25/2012 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Bought my car early spring of 2011 with 101K miles on it. So far I have replaced the front brakes and rotors and the business I bought it off of put a bran new clutch in it. I have put 20K on it myself this past year. Reliability is great and mileage is great with a nice get-up-and-go. Currently in colder weather at 32.5MPG and got 35.5MPG during this past summer. The only issues with the car so far being the sunroof track broke and that the stereo display is dying (got a kenwood double-din to pop in it). The buttons for the display also are kinda cheap and you have to press it just right to make it change.