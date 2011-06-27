Used 2000 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
2000 Chevy 3500 Crew
Bought this truck from an auction - former Forestry Service Truck - in 2011 with only 55,000 miles. This is the last year for the best Chevy body style. Overall the truck is a work horse. It runs and drives great. Some parking lots aren't designed well to accommodate a crew cab long bed. I've had some minor issues with electrical items (fuel, tach, RPM gauges) working intermittently. Folks that complain about fuel mileage..... it's a one ton crew cab long bed with a vorteq 350. Were you expecting anything over 12???
Great hauler and daily driver
This truck is a great vehicle. I have made a few mods to the suspension and motor(7.4L) and it has responded well. I pull a 6000lb boat and carry a 3500lb slide-in camper. We also haul a gooseneck with 8 Black Angus cows. The truck handles the load quite well and it is a very comfortable vehicle to drive on long trips. I get 10/12+mpg empty and a solid 10 loaded, which is much better than the 6/8 I got with my previous truck. I think the brakes feel weak too, but they have never failed to stop me. Overall I think this truck is a great value. I love driving around town and to work as much as I've enjoyed driving it all over the country.
3500 Crew Cab Dually
As of now I have no complaints other than gas consumption, but I did not buy this truck for that reason. Minor electrical problems have occured with the window motors.
crew cab
great truck except for the brakes, had to replace twice in 50000 miles
Could have been better for the $
For a heavy duty truck they did not put much thought into the brakes. We have had to change the brake pads 3 times as much as should have!! Have had the transmission act up twice in the 2 yrs we have owned. WAY TOO MUCH $ and not enough HEAVY DUTY!!!
