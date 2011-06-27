Used 2000 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Consumer Reviews

2000 Chevy 3500 Crew chevelle68 , 08/31/2012 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Bought this truck from an auction - former Forestry Service Truck - in 2011 with only 55,000 miles. This is the last year for the best Chevy body style. Overall the truck is a work horse. It runs and drives great. Some parking lots aren't designed well to accommodate a crew cab long bed. I've had some minor issues with electrical items (fuel, tach, RPM gauges) working intermittently. Folks that complain about fuel mileage..... it's a one ton crew cab long bed with a vorteq 350. Were you expecting anything over 12??? Report Abuse

Great hauler and daily driver bmlawless , 05/05/2004 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This truck is a great vehicle. I have made a few mods to the suspension and motor(7.4L) and it has responded well. I pull a 6000lb boat and carry a 3500lb slide-in camper. We also haul a gooseneck with 8 Black Angus cows. The truck handles the load quite well and it is a very comfortable vehicle to drive on long trips. I get 10/12+mpg empty and a solid 10 loaded, which is much better than the 6/8 I got with my previous truck. I think the brakes feel weak too, but they have never failed to stop me. Overall I think this truck is a great value. I love driving around town and to work as much as I've enjoyed driving it all over the country. Report Abuse

3500 Crew Cab Dually Jerad Flemming , 08/13/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful As of now I have no complaints other than gas consumption, but I did not buy this truck for that reason. Minor electrical problems have occured with the window motors. Report Abuse

perfect dually DOUG , 10/15/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful use for towing 36 ft fifth wheel dont even know you are towing unles you watch fuel gauge this is a real truck and my third chev dually----94,97,2000 Report Abuse