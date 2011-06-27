  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series
  4. Used 2000 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2000 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Consumer Reviews

More about the 2000 C/K 3500 Series
5(45%)4(33%)3(11%)2(11%)1(0%)
4.1
9 reviews
Write a review
See all C/K 3500 Series for sale
List Price Estimate
$2,266 - $4,675
Used C/K 3500 Series for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

2000 Chevy 3500 Crew

chevelle68, 08/31/2012
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

Bought this truck from an auction - former Forestry Service Truck - in 2011 with only 55,000 miles. This is the last year for the best Chevy body style. Overall the truck is a work horse. It runs and drives great. Some parking lots aren't designed well to accommodate a crew cab long bed. I've had some minor issues with electrical items (fuel, tach, RPM gauges) working intermittently. Folks that complain about fuel mileage..... it's a one ton crew cab long bed with a vorteq 350. Were you expecting anything over 12???

Report Abuse

Great hauler and daily driver

bmlawless, 05/05/2004
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

This truck is a great vehicle. I have made a few mods to the suspension and motor(7.4L) and it has responded well. I pull a 6000lb boat and carry a 3500lb slide-in camper. We also haul a gooseneck with 8 Black Angus cows. The truck handles the load quite well and it is a very comfortable vehicle to drive on long trips. I get 10/12+mpg empty and a solid 10 loaded, which is much better than the 6/8 I got with my previous truck. I think the brakes feel weak too, but they have never failed to stop me. Overall I think this truck is a great value. I love driving around town and to work as much as I've enjoyed driving it all over the country.

Report Abuse

3500 Crew Cab Dually

Jerad Flemming, 08/13/2003
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

As of now I have no complaints other than gas consumption, but I did not buy this truck for that reason. Minor electrical problems have occured with the window motors.

Report Abuse

perfect dually

DOUG, 10/15/2003
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

use for towing 36 ft fifth wheel dont even know you are towing unles you watch fuel gauge this is a real truck and my third chev dually----94,97,2000

Report Abuse

crew cab

Pan Parzyck, 05/15/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

great truck except for the brakes, had to replace twice in 50000 miles

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all C/K 3500 Series for sale

Related Used 2000 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles