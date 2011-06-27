Used 1999 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

des , 11/30/2003

1 of 1 people found this review helpful

If you are looking for fuel economy, this may not be your vehicle. Most of my trips are less that 5 miles and MPG range from 9-11 MPG. We have pulled a fifth-wheel trailer with 10,000# of dryywall on it. No problem! I have replaced and battery and alternator. Hood release also broke on inside (the plastic pull). I as very glad that the truck has been as dependable as it has been as the dealership service sucked! I think that they did manage to get the power door locks and security alarm installed by a vender but they never fixed the windshield leak or finished preping the vehicle for delivery!