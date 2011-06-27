  1. Home
Used 1999 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 1999 C/K 3500 Series
5(50%)4(50%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great truck

kino, 02/27/2008
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

The best truck I ever owned, great in the snow and mud. I can haul 3500 pounds of a tank of water and it doesn't even work up a sweat. 4X4 always dependable. No major repairs ever.

Mishawaka One Ton

des, 11/30/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

If you are looking for fuel economy, this may not be your vehicle. Most of my trips are less that 5 miles and MPG range from 9-11 MPG. We have pulled a fifth-wheel trailer with 10,000# of dryywall on it. No problem! I have replaced and battery and alternator. Hood release also broke on inside (the plastic pull). I as very glad that the truck has been as dependable as it has been as the dealership service sucked! I think that they did manage to get the power door locks and security alarm installed by a vender but they never fixed the windshield leak or finished preping the vehicle for delivery!

big horn

big horn, 05/30/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Great family utility truck, two boys and lots of space for them.

Great Tow Vehicle

Robert Hatfield, 10/05/2005
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Used primarily for towing my KZ-RV Frontier 2505, purchased at a reduced price due to rear dually locking up on turns. First owner advised me to change fluids which did not help. GMPP warranty found the problem in the PIG Head and replaced no problems in the past 50 thousand miles. Excellent tow vehicle and will replace with another Silverado in the future.

