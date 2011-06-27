  1. Home
Used 1997 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

4.0
1 reviews
List Price Estimate
$1,200 - $2,526
S Johnston, 09/14/2006
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

Bought this truck new, 7.4L 2WD limited slip. Used for towing 4 horse 5th wheel. I really have no major complaints. The truck has done OK for me. I baby it, and have kept up the maintainence. It mostly has highway miles, going to and from horse shows. 7.4 performed OK on the towing, not a whole lot of power, but got me up the hill.

