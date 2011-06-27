Used 1993 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Consumer Reviews

1993 K3500 Reg Cab LB 4X4 Erik , 06/30/2009 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Family owned since new. Very reliable and great to drive. Fuel mileage is not that great but considering it is 454 with 4.10 gears 14 mpg is not bad. Could get a 1 ton with better economy but this one is paid for and the average payment on a new one will buy a lot of gas even at $3/gal. Here in rural IA there are many Chev/GMCs of this vintage still working hard. I know it will always start regardless of the temp. I plan to pass this one down to my son (it was my father's truck). Report Abuse

1993 1 ton dually Jerrald Braiuca , 03/26/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This is the first 1 ton dually I've owned and was surprised at how smooth it rides. I've been around Chevy trucks all my life and this is by far the best design both in convience and styling. Everyone warned me that I wouldn't like the 6.5 turbo but it has all the power and performance I'll ever need while still getting 16-17 mpg. Report Abuse

1993 1 ton Chev Silverado Truck Robert Egge , 02/16/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this truck new. I own a construction company and have enjoyed driving this. My son drove it for 3 years and now I am going to sell it. I have a 2000 Silverado 3/4 and it does not have near the power and the seat is very uncomfortable! I have loved owning this truck but my son bought his own car so we do not need it anymore. For anyone who is looking for a great vehicle the 1993 truck with the big engine has been awesome. The gas mileage is not so great but.... Report Abuse

Matt's review mathew glasscock , 11/01/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I use it hard every week. It has 470,865 miles on it and still drive it to work every day and haul cows on the weekend. Report Abuse