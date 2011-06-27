  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series
  4. Used 1994 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Features & Specs

More about the 1994 C/K 3500 Series
Overview
See C/K 3500 Series Inventory
See C/K 3500 Series Inventory
See C/K 3500 Series Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.34.0 gal.34.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm300 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm300 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l5.7 l5.7 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4000 rpm190 hp @ 4000 rpm190 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle60.9 ft.nono
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.1 in.40.0 in.40.0 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
Front hip room60.5 in.60.5 in.60.5 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.66.0 in.66.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.8 in.nono
Rear hip Room59.6 in.nono
Rear leg room39.2 in.nono
Rear shoulder room66.1 in.nono
Measurements
Length250.4 in.212.0 in.212.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity9500 lbs.10000 lbs.10000 lbs.
Curb weight5176 lbs.4638 lbs.4638 lbs.
Gross weight9000 lbs.9000 lbs.9000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.7 in.7.6 in.7.6 in.
Height71.7 in.75.5 in.75.5 in.
Maximum payload3843.0 lbs.4019.0 lbs.4019.0 lbs.
Wheel base168.5 in.131.5 in.131.5 in.
Width76.8 in.94.2 in.94.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Victory Red
  • White
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Tangier Orange
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Black
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • White
  • Victory Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Tangier Orange
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Victory Red
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • White
  • Silver Metallic
See C/K 3500 Series InventorySee C/K 3500 Series InventorySee C/K 3500 Series Inventory

Related Used 1994 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles