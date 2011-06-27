Used 1993 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Silverado Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Drivetrain
|Fuel & MPG
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|34.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|300 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.7 l
|Horsepower
|190 hp @ 4000 rpm
|Turning circle
|52.2 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|40.0 in.
|Front leg room
|41.7 in.
|Front hip room
|60.5 in.
|Front shoulder room
|66.0 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|212.0 in.
|Curb weight
|5028 lbs.
|Gross weight
|9200 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|9.2 in.
|Height
|75.8 in.
|Maximum payload
|3910.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|131.5 in.
|Width
|94.2 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
