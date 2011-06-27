Used 1993 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1993 C/K 3500 Series
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.34.0 gal.34.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm300 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm300 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l5.7 l5.7 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4000 rpm190 hp @ 4000 rpm190 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle52.9 ft.52.2 ft.52.9 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.40.0 in.40.0 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
Front hip room60.5 in.60.5 in.60.5 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.66.0 in.66.0 in.
Measurements
Length212.0 in.237.0 in.237.0 in.
Curb weight4638 lbs.5275 lbs.4874 lbs.
Gross weight9000 lbs.9200 lbs.9000 lbs.
Height75.5 in.75.8 in.75.6 in.
Maximum payload4019.0 lbs.3910.0 lbs.4019.0 lbs.
Wheel base131.5 in.155.5 in.155.5 in.
Width94.2 in.94.2 in.94.2 in.
Ground clearanceno9.2 in.no
Maximum towing capacitynono10000 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Black
