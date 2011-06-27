  1. Home
Used 1992 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Features & Specs

More about the 1992 C/K 3500 Series
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.34.0 gal.34.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm300 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm300 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size5.7 l5.7 l5.7 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4000 rpm190 hp @ 4000 rpm190 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV8V8V8
Turning circleno52.9 ft.no
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head roomno40.0 in.no
Front leg roomno41.7 in.no
Front hip roomno60.5 in.no
Front shoulder roomno66.0 in.no
Measurements
Length237.0 in.212.0 in.212.6 in.
Gross weight10000 lbs.9000 lbs.10000 lbs.
Height75.6 in.75.5 in.no
Maximum payload4830.0 lbs.4019.0 lbs.4669.0 lbs.
Wheel base155.5 in.131.5 in.131.5 in.
Width76.8 in.94.2 in.76.8 in.
Curb weightno4638 lbs.no
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sand Beige Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Smoke Blue Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Crimson Red Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • Catalina Blue Metallic
  • Slate Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Onyx Black
  • Sand Beige Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • Crimson Red Metallic
  • Smoke Blue Metallic
  • Catalina Blue Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Slate Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Crimson Red Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Catalina Blue Metallic
  • Slate Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Smoke Blue Metallic
  • Sand Beige Metallic
