  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series
  4. Used 1992 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series
  5. Used 1992 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Extended Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1992 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 C/K 3500 Series
5(0%)4(100%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all C/K 3500 Series for sale
List Price Estimate
$826 - $1,739
Used C/K 3500 Series for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

12000 lbs daily

HEAVYHAULERS, 11/22/2006
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought my truck new, 300,000 miles today. The best truck I have owned. Only replaced ring & pinion (4:10), clutch 2X, brakes 5X, water pump 1X, battery 3X, starter 2X, AC compressior 1X, 1 valve job, 4 sets of tires, compression is still there in all 8 cyl. Burns about a half a quart every 3 weeks. Time to rebuild the entire front end and manual tranny and install a new seat. This truck pulls 12,000 lbs pintle hitch, daily 6 days a week in all kinds of traffic in all kinds of midwest weather and shows only minimal rust. Since Dodge has the Cummins in it and I now want a diesel thats my new truck. The Chevys are just too ugly and cannot match the power of the Dodge powertrain.

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all C/K 3500 Series for sale

Related Used 1992 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Extended Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles