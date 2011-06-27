Used 1992 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

HEAVYHAULERS , 11/22/2006

I bought my truck new, 300,000 miles today. The best truck I have owned. Only replaced ring & pinion (4:10), clutch 2X, brakes 5X, water pump 1X, battery 3X, starter 2X, AC compressior 1X, 1 valve job, 4 sets of tires, compression is still there in all 8 cyl. Burns about a half a quart every 3 weeks. Time to rebuild the entire front end and manual tranny and install a new seat. This truck pulls 12,000 lbs pintle hitch, daily 6 days a week in all kinds of traffic in all kinds of midwest weather and shows only minimal rust. Since Dodge has the Cummins in it and I now want a diesel thats my new truck. The Chevys are just too ugly and cannot match the power of the Dodge powertrain.