Used 1990 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Silverado Features & Specs

More about the 1990 C/K 3500 Series
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque385 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size7.4 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 3600 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Maximum payload3714.0 lbs.
Wheel base131.5 in.
Length212.6 in.
Gross weight8600 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Adobe Gold Metallic
  • Catalina Blue Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Onyx Black
  • Flame Red
  • Sandstone Metallic
  • Smoke Blue Metallic
  • Crimson Red Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Caramel Brown Metallic
