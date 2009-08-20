Used 1990 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series for Sale Near Me
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series
Overall Consumer Rating42 Reviews
Matt,08/20/2009
I bought this Truck to work on the farm where I lived, and it has been a very good buy. While the 454 DRINKS gas, this truck has never let me down. It is an absolute workhorse that will do any job you need it to with ease. I wouldn't recommend for a daily driver, but if you have work to do, its the one for you.