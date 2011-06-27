  1. Home
Used 1999 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 1999 C/K 2500 Series
good truck bad trasmison

farminboy, 03/05/2002
I have a 99 cheverolet K-2500 with a 7.4L and a 5 speed manual transmison. The motor runs great but the transmison is another story I bought the truck brand new and right from the start a noise was in the transmison and i took it back to the dealership and they said there was nothing the matter so after about 12 trips back they rebuilt it and it still made the noise. So I took it back and they finaly got a new trasmison in it and it is doing wonderful.

