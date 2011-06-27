  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series
  4. Used 1998 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1998 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Features & Specs

More about the 1998 C/K 2500 Series
Overview
See C/K 2500 Series Inventory
See C/K 2500 Series Inventory
See C/K 2500 Series Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG1415no
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/18 mpg13/17 mpgno
Range in miles (cty/hwy)408.0/612.0 mi.325.0/425.0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.25.0 gal.34.0 gal.
Combined MPG1415no
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm285 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size5.7 l5.0 l5.7 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 4600 rpm230 hp @ 4600 rpm255 hp @ 4600 rpm
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.40.0 in.40.0 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.41.5 in.41.5 in.
Front hip room60.1 in.60.1 in.60.1 in.
Front shoulder room65.0 in.65.0 in.65.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.no38.0 in.
Rear hip Room66.1 in.no66.1 in.
Rear leg room28.7 in.no28.7 in.
Rear shoulder room67.6 in.no67.6 in.
Measurements
Height76.0 in.71.2 in.71.2 in.
Wheel base155.5 in.131.5 in.141.5 in.
Length237.4 in.213.1 in.218.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity5500 lbs.5500 lbs.5500 lbs.
Width76.8 in.76.8 in.76.8 in.
See C/K 2500 Series InventorySee C/K 2500 Series InventorySee C/K 2500 Series Inventory

Related Used 1998 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles