  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series
  4. Used 1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Features & Specs

More about the 1997 C/K 2500 Series
Overview
See C/K 2500 Series Inventory
See C/K 2500 Series Inventory
See C/K 2500 Series Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPGno1515
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.442.0/612.0 mi.350.0/475.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.34.0 gal.25.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)no13/18 mpg14/19 mpg
Combined MPGno1515
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm285 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size5.7 l5.7 l5.0 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 4600 rpm255 hp @ 4600 rpm230 hp @ 4600 rpm
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.39.9 in.39.9 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
Front hip room60.0 in.60.0 in.60.0 in.
Front shoulder room65.4 in.65.4 in.65.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.37.5 in.37.5 in.
Rear hip Room64.2 in.64.2 in.64.2 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.34.8 in.34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room67.6 in.67.6 in.67.6 in.
Measurements
Length236.6 in.236.6 in.217.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity7000 lbs.7000 lbs.5500 lbs.
Gross weight8600 lbs.8600 lbs.7200 lbs.
Height76.0 in.76.0 in.70.6 in.
Maximum payload3158.0 lbs.3587.0 lbs.2755.0 lbs.
Wheel base155.5 in.155.5 in.141.5 in.
Width76.8 in.76.8 in.76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Tangier Orange
  • Ocean Blue
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Standard Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Lamp Black
  • Tan
  • Woodland Green
  • Laguna Green Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Gray Metallic
  • Red Orange
  • Dark Blue
  • Black
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Olympic White
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Lamp Black
  • Woodland Green
  • Gray Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Olympic White
  • Black
  • Tangier Orange
  • Tan
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Standard Red
  • Laguna Green Metallic
  • Dark Blue
  • Red Orange
  • Victory Red
  • Ocean Blue
  • Woodland Green
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Blue
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Tangier Orange
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Tan
  • Red Orange
  • Standard Red
  • Laguna Green Metallic
  • Gray Metallic
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Olympic White
  • Ocean Blue
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Lamp Black
  • Black
See C/K 2500 Series InventorySee C/K 2500 Series InventorySee C/K 2500 Series Inventory

Related Used 1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles