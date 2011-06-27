Used 1995 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1995 C/K 2500 Series
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V8
Combined MPG161614
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg15/20 mpg13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)375.0/500.0 mi.375.0/500.0 mi.442.0/578.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.25.0 gal.34.0 gal.
Combined MPG161614
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque237 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm237 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm300 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l5.7 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4000 rpm160 hp @ 4000 rpm210 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle44.4 ft.44.4 ft.52.9 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.40.0 in.40.0 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head roomnono37.5 in.
Rear leg roomnono34.8 in.
Measurements
Height70.4 in.70.4 in.73.8 in.
Wheel base131.5 in.131.5 in.155.5 in.
Length212.6 in.212.6 in.237.0 in.
Width76.8 in.76.8 in.76.8 in.
Curb weight3998 lbs.3998 lbs.4347 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Black
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • Dove Gray
  • Black
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Dove Gray
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • White
  • Dove Gray
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • White
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
