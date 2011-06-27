  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series
  4. Used 1990 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series
  5. Used 1990 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Regular Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1990 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 1990 C/K 2500 Series
5(0%)4(100%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all C/K 2500 Series for sale
List Price Estimate
$826 - $1,739
Used C/K 2500 Series for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Awesome Work Truck

****, 03/26/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This truck is the ultimate work truck. The towing is the best ever, it has the 350ci engine and a TH400 trans with the 4:10 rear end. I had a 8000lbs trailer on the back of it and felt no difference in the gas pedal, although it isn't the qiuckest thing ever. This truck knows the meaning of heavy duty.

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all C/K 2500 Series for sale

Related Used 1990 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Regular Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles