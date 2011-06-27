Used 1990 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

**** , 03/26/2002

This truck is the ultimate work truck. The towing is the best ever, it has the 350ci engine and a TH400 trans with the 4:10 rear end. I had a 8000lbs trailer on the back of it and felt no difference in the gas pedal, although it isn't the qiuckest thing ever. This truck knows the meaning of heavy duty.