Used 1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

1998 2wd long bed 4.3 v6 auto crack007 , 06/29/2011 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Purchased this truck to keep miles off my 07 hd and for better mpg. It gets 23 to 25 on the highway at 70. average 16.5 to 18.5 close to home w many trips on the farm has a 95 gallon fuel tank w tool book in the back, loaded with 700 to 1300 lbs of tools and fuel in bed at all times. Has 125000 miles had to have the lock up sensor and the valve body bored out to fix a hard shift problem cost $250 to have fixed. Overall its a pretty good truck decent mpg and the v6 pulls it down the road well w out much shifting back and forth. For a decent work truck i can't complain about this truck, it does what it was purchased for well. Report Abuse

good truck truckinkev , 06/15/2002 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought this truck used with about 20,000 miles on it. Since I've had it I've been very pleased with my truck. It's black with chrome wheels and is really sharp, even Ford guys turn their heads to look at it. So far the only major complaint has been the muffler. For some reason the stock muffler has a vibrating noise when the truck is cold. The muffler was replaced under warrenty 4 times and it still does it. I suppose I'll just have to live with it. This was the last year for this body style, you would think they'd have figured it out after 10 years! Enough complaining, I really love this truck. The 4.3 six with the 4 spd auto gets me 18-21 mpg! No B.S.! Report Abuse

One Solid Truck Chris Stevens , 07/15/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I've had my 1998 K1500 Silverado for almost four years now, and the only repair it needed was a new set of U- joints. Well built, the last of the old style before the 99's, so everything was pretty much perfected. Good acceleration and pulling power with the 5.7 liter, and gas milage better than Ford or Dodge. Report Abuse

A great truck Jim , 10/27/2007 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought this truck from my son two and a half years ago. He bought it new in 1997. He never drove it in the winter and it had only 46,000 miles when I got it. This is the sharpest looking truck I have ever owned. It performs great and is very reliable. The 5.0 v-8 has plenty of power to tow my 4200 lb trailer( it has a factory tow package). The gearing is great for highway mileage. I've gotten 24mpg on the highway, although the norm would be more like 16 in town and 21 highway. Like others the only thing I would change about this truck is the placement of the dash cup holder, what were they thinking? I hope to return this truck to my son's son in another 12 years. Report Abuse