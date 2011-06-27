Used 1993 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
The Best truck on the Road
This was my first truck at age 16 I'm 23 now. Its got 290,000 miles on it all original. It still runs like it did when my dad owned it and i have abused this truck still it never lets me down. I give it an oil change every 3000 miles and thats all i spend on it. Never had a major problem with it. I guess im lucky. I'm stationed in Kansas and have driven it back and forth to Idaho at least 4 or 5 times now 1400 miles one way
Like a rock
OK this 1993 k1500 4x4 v8 , was my dads, Blue 115,000 miles, he bought this truck brand new in 1993 took it for a test drive, and immediately signed drove it off the lot for 22k with only 16 miles on the speedometer, now 16 years later a couple of which not driven, it has a 115,000 miles, and the only thing replaced was the ignition and fluids, etc. and an aftermarket radio system, (the stock am/fm cassette player replaced because it quit working, power windows, power locks, 10 mpg is cruel in this economy and soon will need to repaint, now i want you to find me a ford f150, of same year same circumstances, and tell me that Chevrolet is not the longest lasting most dependable trucks on the planet
Truck has nickel and dimed me far too long
Purchased this truck with 103xxx miles miles in Nov 2011 for $1600, it now has 124xxx. It ran great except for the tranny, it would jerk forward when shifting from 1st to 2nd and shift late from 2nd to 3rd. However, I bought it knowing full well of the tranny problems, wasnt that bad. The truck ran excellent for the first 4k-5k miles, then it left me stranded due to a bad ignition coil. 2k miles later truck wouldnt start due to a bad fuel pump. But its to be expected from a 20+ year old vehicle. Very weak rear suspension. Ive had to change all of the following parts:
Chevy-Like a rock
Third owner (bought at 72k). Always been reliable. 145k, replaced most of the basics, alternator, fuel pump starter, water pump. Clutch made it to 109k, even with towing and hauling. ECU has failed twice, Im told that's to be expected with this model. For a half ton, there is not one on the market today that can haul like this. I'm sad the NE rust is finally setting in, because this truck has been solid since day one. Easy to work on, V6 is very small under the hood, five speed is adequate, but ratios are spread pretty far apart from 2-3. Looking forward to another 100k.
Best Truck on the Road
I bought this truck brand new, and I could not be happier. It is still my everyday car, even though I have newer vehicles. It is very easy to repair when it needs it, which is not often. I wouldn't trade it for the world! I could not have been happier with the performance in this truck. I am very lucky to have spent my driving years thus far in this vehicle, and I plan to teach my son to drive in it one day.
