  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series
  4. Used 1992 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series
  5. Used 1992 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Regular Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1992 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 C/K 1500 Series
5(63%)4(37%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.6
19 reviews
Write a review
See all C/K 1500 Series for sale
List Price Estimate
$826 - $1,739
Used C/K 1500 Series for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
1234

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

1992 Chevy 1500

bubba92, 09/16/2014
19 of 19 people found this review helpful

I drive a 92 1500 6 cylinder PU. It's an automatic, but I couldn't find the designation above. I bought it new in 1992 and just rolled over 447,000 miles. Can anyone beat that? It has been paid off since 1995. I'm going to be buried in my truck.

Report Abuse

Awesome TRUCK!

Ronnie, 11/20/2015
K1500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Stepside SB
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

I have a '92 Chevy stepside 4.3 engine has 249,000 miles.bought it in'96 with 76,000 miles on it. Replaced right front axle @ 80,000 miles,replaced alternator @ 146,000 miles new clutch @ 175,000 miles rebuild the engine @ 220,000 miles, left front axle @ 245,000 miles that's less than $2000.00 in maintains in 23 yrs.minus regular oil changes.and my radio just quit working last week don't know what's up with that. I will buy everyone of these trucks that I can find. Just turned down $4500.00 cash in my face for this truck. Just had it appraised @ $5,400.00

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

1992 chevrolet pick-up

sadie.l, 01/29/2004
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

i,ve had the truck for almost 5 years now and all i have done to it is put a clutch assemblely in it and i have also keep a tune up & oil changes in it and i had to have a timing chain put on it last summer.

Report Abuse

Wouldnt trade for a new one

Jon, 11/26/2010
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

I wouldn't trade this ole truck for ANYTHING new. I can pop the hood in the driveway and replace any part I want short of pulling the motor, at a low cost. All the parts are readily available at the parts store, cheap, and easy to install. Priceless when compared to the computerized BS offered on today's new car lots. Gas mileage poor, but it's paid and I own it 100%, so that dont matter. Interior quality is a sick joke. I've had Revell Model kits built better that GM early 90's interiors. But still, priceless truck if you are the driveway mechanic.

Report Abuse

love my old truck

tompnoid, 03/29/2011
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

i love this truck yes it has the turning radius of the moon yes it smokes oil out of the tail pipe the lowerpanels under the extendedcab are rotted out. the brake booster just went it eats 3 quarts of oil a week but it has never left me sit just went to maryland and picked up a ford f150 put it on the dolly and hauled it back hom to pa baby girl is my favorite vehicle of all time. 5.7 v8 2 wd

Report Abuse
1234
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all C/K 1500 Series for sale

Related Used 1992 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Regular Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles