Used 1991 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
Like A Rock!
I'm 20 yrs old from southeastern PA and I bought my truck from an older man back in August. The truck was used for its 1st 14 years of service for construction and has led a rough life. Since I've had it, I've put on close to 9000 miles and it's been an absolute joy the whole way. (except at the gas pump! lol) We had a good amount of snow this winter and it was a blast to put the transfer case into 4hi and go tear up the snow and woods. This truck is bone stock and she has got power to spare! She's my Abigail, she's an old girl, but I love her just as though she was a member of my family...because she really is.
400K miles
Believe it or not, but this truck is in St. Louis with our daughter at med school. It has over 400,000 miles on the engine. I had to replace the tranmission at 278K, and put new grears in the rear end at 325K. Besides a few alternators, one fuel pump, and an AC compressor, it has just had regular oil changes and some regular maintenance. Far and away the best vehicle we have ever owned. It still have to remind myself that it has 400K plus when I run it to redline....oops All miles can be documented by our local Chevy dealer
great truck
I bought this truck with 145000 miles on the ticker,I knew the history,which was impeccable.Truck runs great,uses no oil.Very well built,and ready for another 100k miles.
MY 91' CHEVY 4X4
I FEEL IN LOVE WITH THE TRUCK THE FIRST TIME I SEEN IT. IT'S BEEN A REALLY GREAT TRUCK FOR ME AND MY FAMILY. IT'S BEEN A REAL KICK IN THE PANTS!!
MY BLUE TRUCK !!
WE BOUGHT THE TRUCK TO PULL A LOWBOY TRAILER TO THE DEER CAMP & NEVER HAD A MINUTES TROUBLE PULLING IT. I STILL DRIVE IT, EVEN THOUGH WE DON'T GO TO THE DEER CAMP ANYMORE. I HAVE GONE ON MANY A TRIP TO LOUISIANA & BACK WITH NO PROBLEM.
