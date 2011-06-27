Used 1990 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

Reliable work horse. wrbuzz , 05/26/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought new off lot in 1990 in ca, and put heavy annual miles on la freeways. 20 mpg with the 4.3 v6. Moved to nj six years later, it towed everything I owned. Maxed out. Over the Rockies. And no complaints. Since 1996 it's been a home/farm work truck. As a 6,4: guy, this truck is a perfect fit. It's always been a real joy to drive, 5 speed manual, and the vortec v6 is as reliable as I could have wanted. One transmission replaced before the move, but other than that. Little else other than routine maintenance. The jack ratchet recently broke. Hard to find part. This thing is rock solid dependable, and carries well in excess of spec'd load regularly. Hope I didn't jinx it now! Report Abuse

Best truck I've ever owned chevdags , 02/07/2007 4 of 4 people found this review helpful My family bought this truck in the year 2000. The truck was beautiful, inside and out. We bought it with aproximatly 150,000 miles on it. The truck became a daily driver for us. We were putting on about 1500 miles a month or more. Our 90' Silverado, pulled countless cars, boats, trailers, and campers. Ii don't know how many times we had the box almost touching the rear wheels, because of so much weight in the back. It never let us down. No matter what kind of hell we put it through, it just kept chugging along. The GM motor company did a fantastic job with this truck! Report Abuse

The Best! bigmuny , 12/23/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Plain and simple the truck was the best and I regret selling it the first place, If you look at the power numbers they don't stand out like today's numbers, but you would be surprised of what that truck can do! Chevy Power all the way!!!!!! Report Abuse

This is a TRUCK! christhibeau , 07/31/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have had this truck for 7 years and i have used it for everything from pulling stumps in the yard, to moving to hauling trash and it always comes back for more. I now have over 180,000 miles on it and it is getting tired, but it has never broke down on me. before parts go, i just have it addressed before it blows up. It has common 350 problems ( valve guide seals, oil consumption) but over all it was a very good value for the buck. Report Abuse