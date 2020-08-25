Used 1990 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series for Sale Near Me

8 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
C/K 1500 Series Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 8 out of 8 listings
  • 1992 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series
    used

    1992 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series

    2,275 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,999

    Details
  • 1992 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series
    used

    1992 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series

    135,990 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,995

    Details
  • 1993 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Indy Pace
    used

    1993 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Indy Pace

    164,136 miles
    No accidents, 8 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,888

    Details
  • 1993 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Indy Pace
    used

    1993 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Indy Pace

    112,000 miles
    3 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,995

    Details
  • 1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne
    used

    1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne

    136,014 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,987

    Details
  • 1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series
    used

    1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series

    173,642 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $2,988

    Details
  • 1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado
    used

    1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado

    234,995 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,999

    Details
  • 1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado
    used

    1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado

    159,520 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,500

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series searches:

Showing 1 - 8 out of 8 listings
  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series
  4. Used 1990 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series

Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series

Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series
Overall Consumer Rating
4.321 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 21 reviews
  • 5
    (38%)
  • 4
    (57%)
  • 3
    (5%)
Built to good
chevy man,05/31/2009
I have a 1990 silverado 2wd short bed pickup. I paid 3900.00 for it 2 years ago. It had 200,000 miles on it when I bought it. It has the original 350, which has never had any engine work done. I bought this truck to turn it into a hot rod. I am (was) planning on installing a 383 stroker motor, but the original 350 runs so good, it just wont die. I beat the hell out of this truck! It has the 5 speed manual tranny, so I do massive burnouts on a regular basis, and 2 years later, it still runs just as good. These trucks were built rock solid, and made to last. I have not done anything to it except change the oil, and rotate my tires. I would drive it anywhere without worrying about it breaking down. I love it!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Chevrolet
C/K 1500 Series
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Cabin Size
Bed Length
Drivetrain
to