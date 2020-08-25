Used 1990 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series for Sale Near Me
8 listings
- 2,275 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$19,999
- 135,990 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,995
- 164,136 milesNo accidents, 8 Owners, Personal Use
$10,888
- 112,000 miles3 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995
- 136,014 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,987
- 173,642 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$2,988
- 234,995 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,999
- 159,520 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,500
Showing 1 - 8 out of 8 listings
chevy man,05/31/2009
I have a 1990 silverado 2wd short bed pickup. I paid 3900.00 for it 2 years ago. It had 200,000 miles on it when I bought it. It has the original 350, which has never had any engine work done. I bought this truck to turn it into a hot rod. I am (was) planning on installing a 383 stroker motor, but the original 350 runs so good, it just wont die. I beat the hell out of this truck! It has the 5 speed manual tranny, so I do massive burnouts on a regular basis, and 2 years later, it still runs just as good. These trucks were built rock solid, and made to last. I have not done anything to it except change the oil, and rotate my tires. I would drive it anywhere without worrying about it breaking down. I love it!