Used 1990 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series for Sale Near Me

Minnesota Motor - Fergus Falls / Minnesota

C/K 1500 trim, Light Pewter (Met) exterior and Neutral interior. PRICED TO MOVE $200 below Kelley Blue Book! 4WD, Bed Liner. SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Bed Liner, 4-Wheel ABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, Vehicle Anti-Theft System. Chevrolet C/K 1500 with Light Pewter (Met) exterior and Neutral interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 230 HP at 4600 RPM*. A GREAT TIME TO BUY AutoCheck One Owner This C/K 1500 is priced $200 below Kelley Blue Book. OUR OFFERINGS Since 1922 Minnesota Motors have been serving Otter Tail County with friendly and honest service. We give our Fergus Falls Buick and Chevy customers a great selection to choose from along with a knowledgeable sales staff on hand to help. We are one of the oldest family run dealerships in the country and we're proud to offer you our years of automotive experience. Pricing analysis performed on 8/25/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab .

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2GCEK19M9W1260079

Stock: 4296455A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-11-2020