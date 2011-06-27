Used 1993 Chevrolet Chevy Van Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V8
|Combined MPG
|17
|17
|14
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/20 mpg
|15/20 mpg
|13/18 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|330.0/440.0 mi.
|330.0/440.0 mi.
|286.0/396.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|22.0 gal.
|22.0 gal.
|22.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|17
|17
|14
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|230 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
|230 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
|290 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.3 l
|4.3 l
|5.7 l
|Horsepower
|155 hp @ 4000 rpm
|155 hp @ 4000 rpm
|195 hp @ 4000 rpm
|Turning circle
|42.7 ft.
|no
|no
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Measurements
|Height
|80.0 in.
|no
|82.3 in.
|Wheel base
|110.0 in.
|125.0 in.
|146.0 in.
|Length
|180.0 in.
|204.1 in.
|225.0 in.
|Width
|79.1 in.
|no
|79.1 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
