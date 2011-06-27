Used 1993 Chevrolet Chevy Van Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V8
Combined MPG171714
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg15/20 mpg13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/440.0 mi.330.0/440.0 mi.286.0/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.22.0 gal.22.0 gal.
Combined MPG171714
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm230 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm290 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l5.7 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 4000 rpm155 hp @ 4000 rpm195 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle42.7 ft.nono
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Height80.0 in.no82.3 in.
Wheel base110.0 in.125.0 in.146.0 in.
Length180.0 in.204.1 in.225.0 in.
Width79.1 in.no79.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Radisson Red Metallic
  • Gray Metallic
  • Khaki
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Dark Green Blue Metallic
  • Light Mesa Brown
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Pastel Blue
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Dark Green Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Pastel Blue
  • Light Mesa Brown
  • Radisson Red Metallic
  • Khaki
  • White
  • Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Pastel Blue
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • Dark Green Blue Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • White
  • Light Mesa Brown
  • Silver Metallic
  • Khaki
  • Radisson Red Metallic
  • Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Red


