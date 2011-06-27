  1. Home
1993 Chevrolet Chevy Van Review

Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon

Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 1993 Chevrolet Chevy Van. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Chevrolet Chevy Van.

5(50%)
4(17%)
3(33%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.2
6 reviews
See all 6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Fun to drive
Ben,07/23/2009
I just bought a 93 van. Its my first Van and first GM product. It has 198K and still runs good. Smokes a little on start up but that's expected for its age and mileage. A/C had some minor issues with leaks that I fixed. 4.3L surprisingly has enough power. Gas mileage has been fairly good also considering its age and size of the vehicle. Very fun to drive. We are planning several road trips now and will be using this van to site see the states.
1993 Chevy G20 Sportvan
eric417,11/16/2009
I have a 1993 G20 with a 5.7 liter V8. It has plenty of power, great mileage on the highway, and can haul just about anything. I bought it with 53,000 miles and now has 65,000 miles on it. I have had to do nothing to it but general maintenance. I am very pleased with it and hope to have it for years to come. It drives and runs like it is brand new.
Better than expected
mynetsig,07/19/2006
G20 3dr Van
Bought used April 2004 with 94,500 miles. Van now (July 2006) 125,000 miles on it. It's a G20 Shorty (180in long) with a 4.3L engine. The front end is excellent, compared to Ford van. Gas mileage ranges from 17 (city) to 20 (highway) at 65mph. Engine has been very reliable. A/C is a constant problem. The A/C compressor has been replaced twice in the last two years, and is broken again now. The factory jack is very clumsy to use.
Love to play
Charles,08/18/2017
G20 3dr Van
Love to play at fishing, camping, travel and my g20 has turned out to be the best way to go. Gets around easy and cheaper than a large motor home or travel trailer. Some say it's roughing it but at 72 I disagree. I'll keep my van till my number comes up and enjoy every mile, every minute.
See all 6 reviews of the 1993 Chevrolet Chevy Van
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 4000 rpm
See all Used 1993 Chevrolet Chevy Van features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Chevrolet Chevy Van

Used 1993 Chevrolet Chevy Van Overview

The Used 1993 Chevrolet Chevy Van is offered in the following submodels: Chevy Van. Available styles include G10 3dr Van, G30 3dr Van, G30 3dr Ext Van, G10 3dr Ext Van, G20 3dr Van, and G20 3dr Ext Van.

Should I lease or buy a 1993 Chevrolet Chevy Van?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

