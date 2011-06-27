1993 Chevrolet Chevy Van Review
Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon
Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 1993 Chevrolet Chevy Van. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$869 - $1,471
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Chevrolet Chevy Van.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Ben,07/23/2009
I just bought a 93 van. Its my first Van and first GM product. It has 198K and still runs good. Smokes a little on start up but that's expected for its age and mileage. A/C had some minor issues with leaks that I fixed. 4.3L surprisingly has enough power. Gas mileage has been fairly good also considering its age and size of the vehicle. Very fun to drive. We are planning several road trips now and will be using this van to site see the states.
eric417,11/16/2009
I have a 1993 G20 with a 5.7 liter V8. It has plenty of power, great mileage on the highway, and can haul just about anything. I bought it with 53,000 miles and now has 65,000 miles on it. I have had to do nothing to it but general maintenance. I am very pleased with it and hope to have it for years to come. It drives and runs like it is brand new.
mynetsig,07/19/2006
G20 3dr Van
Bought used April 2004 with 94,500 miles. Van now (July 2006) 125,000 miles on it. It's a G20 Shorty (180in long) with a 4.3L engine. The front end is excellent, compared to Ford van. Gas mileage ranges from 17 (city) to 20 (highway) at 65mph. Engine has been very reliable. A/C is a constant problem. The A/C compressor has been replaced twice in the last two years, and is broken again now. The factory jack is very clumsy to use.
Charles,08/18/2017
G20 3dr Van
Love to play at fishing, camping, travel and my g20 has turned out to be the best way to go. Gets around easy and cheaper than a large motor home or travel trailer. Some say it's roughing it but at 72 I disagree. I'll keep my van till my number comes up and enjoy every mile, every minute.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1993 Chevrolet Chevy Van features & specs
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
195 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety
