Used 1993 Chevrolet Chevy Van for Sale Near Me

I just bought a 93 van. Its my first Van and first GM product. It has 198K and still runs good. Smokes a little on start up but that's expected for its age and mileage. A/C had some minor issues with leaks that I fixed. 4.3L surprisingly has enough power. Gas mileage has been fairly good also considering its age and size of the vehicle. Very fun to drive. We are planning several road trips now and will be using this van to site see the states.

Read more