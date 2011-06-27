Used 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier Sedan Consumer Reviews
Excellent car
I bought my cavy when it had around 135,000 miles on it. It's just now gotten to 218,000 after five years of owning it, and it's been exceptionally reliable. The only part to go bad on it was the fuel pump, I have not had to buy any other parts for it. Other than the standard oil change and brake service, new tires, and normal maintenance, I haven't had to put any money in to it. And I used to abuse the crap out of it when I was younger. Well worth the investment. I notice a lot of people posting about having all sorts of problems with theirs, but it's the absolute opposite for me. It's not the sportiest car, but it is reliable.
Really good Cavalier
This 03 Cavalier is the 2nd Cavalier I have owned, and besides the few problems that I have had this car has seen me though thick and thin. Now that I have hit 105,000 miles I'm looking forward to it's first real tuneup. It diffenetly has the get up go I need to fly past any import I come across. The comfort is pretty good seeing I managed to stay setted for 10 hours on two 780 mile trips, and I think the automatic transmissons are as good as the manuels. The only problems I've had are the fuel pump, e- vac canister, and catalytic converter, (the converter was my fault for running hard everyday). And after 1 wreak with a BMW (BMW's fault) the Cavalier is still running like she means it.
What a car
Bought it used from and old couple with only 20,000 miles. Thought what a great deal. Had to got to the dealership 3 times for recalls that take 3-5 hrs at a time. Got everything standard nothing special;. Stereo quits, cds get stuck. The seals on the doors and windows like to come off. I found out the car I paid $15,000 for a year later was only worth $2,600, now even less. Can we fix the funny sounds when you can barely hear the radio over the wind while on the freeway. I love my car but by now all the bugs should've been worked out.
The Value Mobile
Purchased in 2/2013 with a mere 38K on it. Had been garaged constantly and rarely driven in inclement weather. Basically, it was nearly mint. All in all, the car feels extremely cheap. It does not feel or drive like a 2003 of any type, it feels much older. It is a true budget mobile that offers no thrills or extras -- it's a wonder these ever sold at all up against the competitively priced Civic or Corolla. My wife drives it as an errand runner -- and she runs a lot of errands. It has so far proven it's dependability. Even though it feels like I could karate chop most of the interior, I think I could drive it at least part way across the US without issue.
Great little car
This is a great little car if you are not looking to spend a fortune, but want to get plenty of options. This car has all the options you could get in 2003 except a sunroof.
