Used 1990 Chevrolet Cavalier Wagon Consumer Reviews

juniorgriff , 05/15/2005

I have owned 17 cars since i have got my licence in '88 and all of them do not compare to this super trooper. I don't think they put too many 6 cylinders. in the wagons, but it is a great engine. Check this... 325,000 kms. AMAZING!! Forget Camrys and Accords. This car will not stop! I am not regular with the oil changes and tune- ups, and I drove it twice to Vancouver from Calgary, and once to Toronto and back! Sure, the paint is faded and there is a little rust around the wheel wells, but I am proud to tell people this old dog is still kicking. The only major thing I have done is brakes, tires and right side ball joint. If this car makes it to 375,000 I am going to write a letter to GM. Great job boys!