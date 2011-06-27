  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Cavalier
  4. Used 1990 Chevrolet Cavalier
  5. Used 1990 Chevrolet Cavalier Wagon
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1990 Chevrolet Cavalier Wagon Consumer Reviews

More about the 1990 Cavalier
5(0%)4(67%)3(33%)2(0%)1(0%)
3.7
3 reviews
Write a review
See all Cavaliers for sale
List Price Estimate
$771 - $1,821
Used Cavalier for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Cavalier wagon a trooper

juniorgriff, 05/15/2005
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

I have owned 17 cars since i have got my licence in '88 and all of them do not compare to this super trooper. I don't think they put too many 6 cylinders. in the wagons, but it is a great engine. Check this... 325,000 kms. AMAZING!! Forget Camrys and Accords. This car will not stop! I am not regular with the oil changes and tune- ups, and I drove it twice to Vancouver from Calgary, and once to Toronto and back! Sure, the paint is faded and there is a little rust around the wheel wells, but I am proud to tell people this old dog is still kicking. The only major thing I have done is brakes, tires and right side ball joint. If this car makes it to 375,000 I am going to write a letter to GM. Great job boys!

Report Abuse

Chevy

Joel, 02/07/2006
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

It's not fast but gas mileage is probably even better than it should be. Bought car private party from original owner. 36k original miles! A lot of plastic in the interior but it's not supposed to be a luxury car. This Chevy handles well and I would recommend it for anyone with a piggybank and a drivers license.

Report Abuse

Disposable Transportation

Wagoneer, 03/13/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Money trap. Recently required $1000+ in repairs. Head gasket replaced at 90000-still leaks. Needs muffler. Trans getting quirky. Shifts slow. Accelerates pathetically. 0-60 in five miles. Whines and complains all the way. Noisy and underpowered with a 2.0 four banger. Only thing its good for is the spacious area behind the front seats. Front bumper sags. Best part is bumper sticker in the rear window "HONK IF ANYTHING FALLS OFF!"

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Cavaliers for sale

Related Used 1990 Chevrolet Cavalier Wagon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles