Used 2014 Chevrolet Captiva Sport SUV Consumer Reviews

Great little SUV MF Turner , 12/05/2015 LT Fleet 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 103 of 106 people found this review helpful I love my 2014 captiva. First of all, it is easy to get in and out of which pleases my bad knees. Also it handles very well and the gas mileage is great. It is perfect for me. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love @ first fill up!!! Camille Speaker , 11/15/2017 LS Fleet 4dr SUV w/1LS (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I bought this car about 6 months ago. We were downsizing,and no longer need the 3rd row seating. I am very impressed with this car. I tend to drive faster than necessary, and I will say you will feel like it takes forever when you first accelerate. But once you get into the freeway or open Rd it's great. I am coming from 8 cylinder vehicle with lots of power and room. This car has it all,minus what I said about takoff. I absolutely fell in love with it when I filled it up. Gas is about 2.14 in Utah right now. It took me 32 dollars when it was barely above the red line. It aid I had 451 miles to empty. I got so excited I texted everyone. I know pretty said but hey that was 2 thanks of gas for me. Also it has ran great, have not had a problem as someone above here had with alignment issues. I have not one complaint besides the takeover/acceleration. And I too had also never heard of this vehicle. Wish they had a newer model. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Nice small suv Minister Burton Pryor , 03/25/2015 LTZ Fleet 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 169 of 184 people found this review helpful The 2014 captiva LTZ is a nicely appointed comfortable small suv that has a lovely classy look that makes makes it feel more expensive than it is. The exterior lines flow nicely the interior is comfortable for four adults. The cargo area is spacious and has a nice cargo restraint system. The front passenger seat also folds forward flat for even more space. The fully loaded options are to numerous to list here but include all the tech goodies you need from Bluetooth to nav and a ten speaker sound system with cd and Sirius Xm. The ride is firm not soft but make a solid impression and handles the road and curves nicely. Cons: trans does not shift well when totally depressing the gas ped Report Abuse

Love my Captiva! Timothy Borders , 06/22/2016 LS Fleet 4dr SUV w/1LS (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 38 of 42 people found this review helpful I was looking for something of utilitarian value, yet that would have the comfort features (such as getting in and out of the vehicle, and noise suppression) of an ordinary car. I bought it based on the recommendations seen on this site as well as elsewhere. Most importantly, however, is that because the vehicle (really a Saturn Vue, renamed for fleet use), it was cared for by its previous owner, as companies depend on their vehicles more than the general consumer, and thus maintain them especially well. That, plus the GMC "Certified" ranking, for even more dealer support and reliability, took me over the edge. It was the best purchase I've made by far in many years. My previous was a Chevy Cobalt, also a previous fleet vehicle, with GMC certification, that gave me about 10 years of flawless performance. BUY FLEET, BUY CERTIFIED! It costs a little more, but you'll feel more confident and safer. PS" There's a convenient "eco" setting that enable you to improve your gas mileage. Just press one setting and you have it. I use it all the time and don't find any big difference between not using it and using it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse