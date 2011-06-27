2014 Chevrolet Captiva Sport Review
Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon
Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 2014 Chevrolet Captiva Sport. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.
Other years
List Price Range
$8,594 - $13,988
Used Captiva Sport for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2014 Chevrolet Captiva Sport.
Most helpful consumer reviews
MF Turner,12/05/2015
LT Fleet 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
I love my 2014 captiva. First of all, it is easy to get in and out of which pleases my bad knees. Also it handles very well and the gas mileage is great. It is perfect for me.
Camille Speaker,11/15/2017
LS Fleet 4dr SUV w/1LS (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
I bought this car about 6 months ago. We were downsizing,and no longer need the 3rd row seating. I am very impressed with this car. I tend to drive faster than necessary, and I will say you will feel like it takes forever when you first accelerate. But once you get into the freeway or open Rd it's great. I am coming from 8 cylinder vehicle with lots of power and room. This car has it all,minus what I said about takoff. I absolutely fell in love with it when I filled it up. Gas is about 2.14 in Utah right now. It took me 32 dollars when it was barely above the red line. It aid I had 451 miles to empty. I got so excited I texted everyone. I know pretty said but hey that was 2 thanks of gas for me. Also it has ran great, have not had a problem as someone above here had with alignment issues. I have not one complaint besides the takeover/acceleration. And I too had also never heard of this vehicle. Wish they had a newer model.
Minister Burton Pryor,03/25/2015
LTZ Fleet 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
The 2014 captiva LTZ is a nicely appointed comfortable small suv that has a lovely classy look that makes makes it feel more expensive than it is. The exterior lines flow nicely the interior is comfortable for four adults. The cargo area is spacious and has a nice cargo restraint system. The front passenger seat also folds forward flat for even more space. The fully loaded options are to numerous to list here but include all the tech goodies you need from Bluetooth to nav and a ten speaker sound system with cd and Sirius Xm. The ride is firm not soft but make a solid impression and handles the road and curves nicely. Cons: trans does not shift well when totally depressing the gas ped
Timothy Borders,06/22/2016
LS Fleet 4dr SUV w/1LS (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
I was looking for something of utilitarian value, yet that would have the comfort features (such as getting in and out of the vehicle, and noise suppression) of an ordinary car. I bought it based on the recommendations seen on this site as well as elsewhere. Most importantly, however, is that because the vehicle (really a Saturn Vue, renamed for fleet use), it was cared for by its previous owner, as companies depend on their vehicles more than the general consumer, and thus maintain them especially well. That, plus the GMC "Certified" ranking, for even more dealer support and reliability, took me over the edge. It was the best purchase I've made by far in many years. My previous was a Chevy Cobalt, also a previous fleet vehicle, with GMC certification, that gave me about 10 years of flawless performance. BUY FLEET, BUY CERTIFIED! It costs a little more, but you'll feel more confident and safer. PS" There's a convenient "eco" setting that enable you to improve your gas mileage. Just press one setting and you have it. I use it all the time and don't find any big difference between not using it and using it.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2014 Chevrolet Captiva Sport features & specs
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
180 hp @ 6700 rpm
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
180 hp @ 6700 rpm
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
180 hp @ 6700 rpm
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
180 hp @ 6700 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Captiva Sport
Related Used 2014 Chevrolet Captiva Sport info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura TL 2005
- Used BMW 3 Series 2004
- Used Honda Civic 1999
- Used BMW X1 2015
- Used BMW X5 2014
- Used Toyota Camry 2008
- Used Toyota Tundra 2007
- Used Chevrolet Traverse 2016
- Used Ford Transit Cargo Van 2018
- Used Dodge Challenger 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Porsche 911 2020
- 2020 Sonic
- 2019 Buick Enclave
- 2020 Ford Transit Crew Van
- 2021 Porsche 911
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2021 Genesis G80 News
- 2020 Audi SQ7 News
- 2019 Chevrolet Cruze
- 2021 Genesis G70 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Chevrolet Tahoe 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2020
- 2019 Camaro
- 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- 2020 Sonic
- 2019 Chevrolet Cruze
- 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
- Chevrolet Corvette 2019
- 2019 Chevrolet Express
- Chevrolet Colorado 2019