I bought this car about 6 months ago. We were downsizing,and no longer need the 3rd row seating. I am very impressed with this car. I tend to drive faster than necessary, and I will say you will feel like it takes forever when you first accelerate. But once you get into the freeway or open Rd it's great. I am coming from 8 cylinder vehicle with lots of power and room. This car has it all,minus what I said about takoff. I absolutely fell in love with it when I filled it up. Gas is about 2.14 in Utah right now. It took me 32 dollars when it was barely above the red line. It aid I had 451 miles to empty. I got so excited I texted everyone. I know pretty said but hey that was 2 thanks of gas for me. Also it has ran great, have not had a problem as someone above here had with alignment issues. I have not one complaint besides the takeover/acceleration. And I too had also never heard of this vehicle. Wish they had a newer model.

