Consumer Rating
(11)
2014 Chevrolet Captiva Sport Review

Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon

Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 2014 Chevrolet Captiva Sport. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Chevrolet Captiva Sport.

5(64%)
4(27%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(9%)
4.4
11 reviews
See all 11 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great little SUV
MF Turner,12/05/2015
LT Fleet 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
I love my 2014 captiva. First of all, it is easy to get in and out of which pleases my bad knees. Also it handles very well and the gas mileage is great. It is perfect for me.
Love @ first fill up!!!
Camille Speaker,11/15/2017
LS Fleet 4dr SUV w/1LS (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
I bought this car about 6 months ago. We were downsizing,and no longer need the 3rd row seating. I am very impressed with this car. I tend to drive faster than necessary, and I will say you will feel like it takes forever when you first accelerate. But once you get into the freeway or open Rd it's great. I am coming from 8 cylinder vehicle with lots of power and room. This car has it all,minus what I said about takoff. I absolutely fell in love with it when I filled it up. Gas is about 2.14 in Utah right now. It took me 32 dollars when it was barely above the red line. It aid I had 451 miles to empty. I got so excited I texted everyone. I know pretty said but hey that was 2 thanks of gas for me. Also it has ran great, have not had a problem as someone above here had with alignment issues. I have not one complaint besides the takeover/acceleration. And I too had also never heard of this vehicle. Wish they had a newer model.
Nice small suv
Minister Burton Pryor,03/25/2015
LTZ Fleet 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
The 2014 captiva LTZ is a nicely appointed comfortable small suv that has a lovely classy look that makes makes it feel more expensive than it is. The exterior lines flow nicely the interior is comfortable for four adults. The cargo area is spacious and has a nice cargo restraint system. The front passenger seat also folds forward flat for even more space. The fully loaded options are to numerous to list here but include all the tech goodies you need from Bluetooth to nav and a ten speaker sound system with cd and Sirius Xm. The ride is firm not soft but make a solid impression and handles the road and curves nicely. Cons: trans does not shift well when totally depressing the gas ped
Love my Captiva!
Timothy Borders,06/22/2016
LS Fleet 4dr SUV w/1LS (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
I was looking for something of utilitarian value, yet that would have the comfort features (such as getting in and out of the vehicle, and noise suppression) of an ordinary car. I bought it based on the recommendations seen on this site as well as elsewhere. Most importantly, however, is that because the vehicle (really a Saturn Vue, renamed for fleet use), it was cared for by its previous owner, as companies depend on their vehicles more than the general consumer, and thus maintain them especially well. That, plus the GMC "Certified" ranking, for even more dealer support and reliability, took me over the edge. It was the best purchase I've made by far in many years. My previous was a Chevy Cobalt, also a previous fleet vehicle, with GMC certification, that gave me about 10 years of flawless performance. BUY FLEET, BUY CERTIFIED! It costs a little more, but you'll feel more confident and safer. PS" There's a convenient "eco" setting that enable you to improve your gas mileage. Just press one setting and you have it. I use it all the time and don't find any big difference between not using it and using it.
See all 11 reviews of the 2014 Chevrolet Captiva Sport
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
180 hp @ 6700 rpm
See all Used 2014 Chevrolet Captiva Sport features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover18.5%
More about the 2014 Chevrolet Captiva Sport

Used 2014 Chevrolet Captiva Sport Overview

The Used 2014 Chevrolet Captiva Sport is offered in the following submodels: Captiva Sport SUV. Available styles include LT Fleet 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), LS Fleet 4dr SUV w/2LS (2.4L 4cyl 6A), LTZ Fleet 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), and LS Fleet 4dr SUV w/1LS (2.4L 4cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Chevrolet Captiva Sport?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Chevrolet Captiva Sport trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LS Fleet is priced between $9,399 and$10,000 with odometer readings between 88550 and97426 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LT Fleet is priced between $13,988 and$13,988 with odometer readings between 64016 and64016 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LTZ Fleet is priced between $8,594 and$8,594 with odometer readings between 92376 and92376 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Chevrolet Captiva Sports are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Chevrolet Captiva Sport for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2014 Captiva Sports listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,594 and mileage as low as 64016 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Chevrolet Captiva Sport.

Can't find a used 2014 Chevrolet Captiva Sports you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Captiva Sport for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $15,632.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 5 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $16,545.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Captiva Sport for sale - 8 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $14,654.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 1 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $8,592.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Chevrolet Captiva Sport?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

