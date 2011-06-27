Used 2014 Chevrolet Captiva Sport for Sale Near Me
- $6,595Great Deal | $1,793 below market
2014 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LT Fleet113,991 miles3 AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Mall of Springfield - Springfield / Illinois
Great running Chevy! Check out this super clean 2014 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LT. It has options including premium alloy wheels, two-tone interior, power windows/locks, luggage rack, power seats, cruise control, cd, am/fm radio, and more!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LT Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNAL3EK5ES528082
Stock: 19368
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,995Great Deal | $1,359 below market
2014 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LTZ Fleet70,765 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Romeo Chevrolet Buick GMC - Lake Katrine / New York
KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Only 70,765 Miles! Delivers 28 Highway MPG and 20 City MPG! This Chevrolet Captiva Sport Fleet delivers a Gas I4 2.4L/145 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), SILVER ICE METALLIC, SEATS, DELUXE FRONT BUCKET (STD).* This Chevrolet Captiva Sport Fleet Features the Following Options *LTZ PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment, ENGINE, 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) and E85 capability (180 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm, 172 lb-ft of torque [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm) (STD), BLACK, LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM, AUDIO SYSTEM, CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO WITH NAVIGATION, DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH-SCREEN DISPLAY AM/FM/SIRIUSXM/HD RADIO WITH CD PLAYER AND GPS NAVIGATION SYSTEM includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; Hands-Free smartphone integration, Wipers, Rainsense, Wipers, front intermittent with washer, Wiper, rear intermittent with washer, Windows, power with driver Express-Down, Wheels, 4 - 18" x 7" (45.7 cm x 17.8 cm) chrome-clad aluminum, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors.* See What the Experts Say!*As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: The 2014 Chevrolet Captiva Sport Fleet is a mid-size SUV that can seat 5 passengers. It has a modern look, with exciting lines and more than a little sportiness to its overall appearance. It is sold in 4 trims: LS W/1LS, LS W/2LS, LT, and LTZ. All come standard with a 2.4-Liter, 4-Cylinder Engine with 182 Horsepower. It is equipped with a 6-Speed Automatic Transmission with ECO mode, and is Front-Wheel Drive. Chevrolet has taken fuel economy into account as well, as it gets an EPA estimated 22 MPG City and 28 MPG Highway. For the comfort of you and your passengers, Chevrolet has given the Captiva a Soft Ride Suspension. Standard safety features on all trims are 4-Wheel Disc Anti-lock Brakes, as well as the StabiliTrak Stability Control System with Traction Control. To help set your mind at ease should you ever run into trouble on the road, OnStar is there. OnStar gives you 6-months Directions & Connections Plan with Turn-by-Turn Navigation. Plus, a rearview camera system is available on all trims. The interior of the Captiva Sport Fleet is fresh looking and modern, yet the controls are easily accessible. The standard radio is AM FM CD with MP3 playback and Auxiliary and USB inputs. However, if you decide to splurge for the top of the line LTZ, prepare to be immersed in the experience of a 10-speaker system. Deluxe Bucket Seats in front are standard, however the LTZ is again an option if you wanted leather seats, as well as heated seats for the driver and front passenger. Plus, get plenty of storage space with a maximum volume of 56.4 cubic feet. The 2014 Chevrolet Captiva Sport Fleet not only looks great, it is fun to drive as well. Come down today and experience it for yourself.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Romeo Chevrolet Buick GMC, 1665 Ulster Ave, Lake Katrine, NY 12449 to claim your Chevrolet Captiva Sport Fleet!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LTZ Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNAL4EK2ES656320
Stock: 20HV0367
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- $8,380Great Deal | $1,122 below market
2014 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LTZ Fleet101,263 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Dave Kehl Chevrolet - Mechanicsburg / Ohio
2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine-Six Speed Automatic Transmission-18 Inch Aluminum Wheels-Power Door Locks-Power Windows-Power Sunroof-Power Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors-Power Driver Seat-Driver And Front Passenger Heated Seats-Cruise Control-Remote Start-Remote Keyless Entry-Rear Park Assist-Steering Wheel Audio Controls-Navigation
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LTZ Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNAL4EKXES568194
Stock: 5901B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-07-2020
- $6,995Great Deal | $2,158 below market
2014 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LT Fleet108,154 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Classic Motors - Richfield / Utah
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LT Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNAL3EK0ES507611
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,500Great Deal | $1,798 below market
2014 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LT Fleet112,264 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
City Ford - Columbia City / Indiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LT Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNAL3EK7ES636736
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$9,788Great Deal | $1,422 below market
2014 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LTZ FleetNot providedNo AccidentsDelivery available*
United Cadillac - Seminole / Oklahoma
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LTZ Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNAL4EK5ES600209
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,988Great Deal | $1,918 below market
2014 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LT Fleet47,100 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tri-Lakes Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Branson / Missouri
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LT Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNAL3EK6ES609141
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$8,200Great Deal | $1,513 below market
2014 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LTZ Fleet97,223 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Josh's All Under Ten - Lima / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LTZ Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNAL4EK8ES667287
Stock: 667287
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$6,499Good Deal | $1,747 below market
2014 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LT Fleet115,704 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Platinum Used Cars - Alpharetta / Georgia
This 2014 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LT features a 2.4L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is White with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Non-Smoker, This Chevrolet is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Leather Steering Wheel, Wood Trim, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, AM/FM, Sport Package, Bluetooth, Cup Holders - THIS VEHICLE IS CURRENTLY BEING SEEN BY THOUSANDS OF CUSTOMERS ALL OVER WORLD! We use state of the art software to price our vehicles to be the most competitive in the market. If you have found a better value, let us know about it. We would love the opportunity to give you the best values in the market. ON YOUR SMART PHONE? Click to Call 678-213-2345 to confirm that we still have this vehicle and get any other questions you have answered instantly. CALL TOLL FREE NATIONWIDE: 1-866-929-3186 * All vehicle prices exclude tax, tag, and title fees. Price does not include Customer Service Pack. All of our vehicles go through inspection to ensure the quality of vehicle sold. We also perform any immediate maintenance work needed before we offer the car for sale. We stand behind the quality of our vehicles. We have been in business for over 10 years. Our friendly, professional staff is ready to assist you with your next Pre-Owned vehicle purchase. We have a world class Finance Department to offer you the best interest rate available in the USA market. Please visit us at www.Platinumusedcars.com and contact one of our CREDIT EXPERTS. While we try our best to obtain all the correct information, Platinum Used Cars is not responsible for any errors or omissions. We may or may not have all the keys and floor mats. We will be happy to obtain extra ones for you at our Dealer cost. - Contact Sales Team at 678-213-2345 or ad@platinumusedcars.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LT Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNAL3EK8ES655344
Stock: ES655344
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- $7,995Good Deal | $1,193 below market
2014 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LT Fleet100,472 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Heartland Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Excelsior Springs / Missouri
2014 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LT FWD Black Granite Metallic **Android Auto**, **Apple CarPlay**, **Automatic Headlights**, **Bluetooth Hands-Free**, **Heated and Cooled Seats**, **Heated Seats**, **Touchscreen Controls**, **Voice Recognition**, Captiva Sport LT, 4D Sport Utility, 2.4L 4-Cylinder SIDI DOHC VVT, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, Black Granite Metallic, black Cloth, 6 Speakers, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT. Heartland Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is located 12 minutes past Liberty in Excelsior Springs, Missouri. We have a large selection of new Chrysler, Dodge Jeep Ram vehicles and a variety of pre-owned vehicles to choose from. Heartland CDJR is the preferred dealer for Liberty, Kansas City, Smithville, Excelsior Springs, Independence and Kearney residents. Be sure to check our specials pages for huge savings and payment breakdowns. Our goal is to provide the fast, fair and friendly car buying experience that everyone deserves! We take pride in our transparency and turning first time buyers into loyal customers for life. Visit us today at our Excelsior Springs dealership, Heartland CDJR - where â Nice People Buy From Nice People!" Our 1 Price Pledge to you is that the Low Price you see is the Low Price you PAY! Our customers love their car buying experience without the back and forth haggling or time consuming negotiations. We also offer an Express Pick-Up and Driveway Delivery option. In fact, we have been delivering cars to driveways before it was COOL! Our Express Pick-Up option is the faster way to buy - we can complete almost the entire transaction over the phone or online. We will have the vehicle pulled up and ready for you when you arrive so you can be in and out in your new vehicle in 30 minutes or less. Our inventory moves quickly, please call ahead. Appointments are strongly encouraged. Call us at (816) 630-2200 to schedule an appointment and experience the easier way to buy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LT Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNAL3EK9ES514010
Stock: H2227B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- $11,599Good Deal | $1,539 below market
2014 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LS Fleet42,327 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
CarMax Sanford - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Sanford / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LS Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNAL2EKXES511174
Stock: 18206549
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,499Good Deal | $881 below market
2014 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LT Fleet96,794 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Bud's Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Celina / Ohio
This vehicle was locally owned and traded, Captiva Sport LT, Blue Ray Metallic, Black w/Cloth Seat Trim, BluetoothÂ For Phone. 20/28 City/Highway MPG Bud's is proud to be one of 124 national Customer First award winning dealerships, we have great service with great deals! Reviews: * The 2014 Chevrolet Captiva Sport Fleet is a mid-size SUV that can seat 5 passengers. It has a modern look, with exciting lines and more than a little sportiness to its overall appearance. It is sold in 4 trims: LS W/1LS, LS W/2LS, LT, and LTZ. All come standard with a 2.4-Liter, 4-Cylinder Engine with 182 Horsepower. It is equipped with a 6-Speed Automatic Transmission with ECO mode, and is Front-Wheel Drive. Chevrolet has taken fuel economy into account as well, as it gets an EPA estimated 22 MPG City and 28 MPG Highway. For the comfort of you and your passengers, Chevrolet has given the Captiva a Soft Ride Suspension. Standard safety features on all trims are 4-Wheel Disc Anti-lock Brakes, as well as the StabiliTrak Stability Control System with Traction Control. To help set your mind at ease should you ever run into trouble on the road, OnStar is there. OnStar gives you 6-months Directions & Connections Plan with Turn-by-Turn Navigation. Plus, a rearview camera system is available on all trims. The interior of the Captiva Sport Fleet is fresh looking and modern, yet the controls are easily accessible. The standard radio is AM FM CD with MP3 playback and Auxiliary and USB inputs. However, if you decide to splurge for the top of the line LTZ, prepare to be immersed in the experience of a 10-speaker system. Deluxe Bucket Seats in front are standard, however the LTZ is again an option if you wanted leather seats, as well as heated seats for the driver and front passenger. Plus, get plenty of storage space with a maximum volume of 56.4 cubic feet. The 2014 Chevrolet Captiva Sport Fleet not only looks great, it is fun to drive as well. Come down today and experience it for yourself. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LT Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNAL3EK1ES515894
Stock: 070521
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-06-2020
- $10,998Good Deal | $1,454 below market
2014 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LTZ Fleet42,728 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Reliable Auto Sales - Las Vegas / Nevada
Our 2014 Chevrolet Captiva Sport Fleet LTZ shown in an attractive Silver Ice Metallic is a mid-size crossover that doesn't sacrifice space or utility. Power comes from a 2.4 Liter 4 Cylinder offering 180hp on demand that rewards you with near 28mpg on the open road while coupled with a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission. Our Front Wheel Drive will deliver you in comfort and style all at an attractive price-tag. You will love the stance, especially with the chrome-clad 18-inch wheels. Our LTZ adds in heated leather seats, a sunroof, and a remote vehicle starter. Take a look at our pictures and options list and you'll find all of the features your life demands like the nifty cargo organizer! Plus, our Captiva Sport has a well-laid-out and convenient dash. Chevrolet comes with a ton of safety features that will give you peace of mind while transporting your most precious cargo. This is a can't-miss opportunity! Our Captiva Sport is ready to exceed your expectations! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! CALL OR TEXT 702-737-6688 FOR QUICK INFO FOR ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS VEHICLE YOUR MESSAGE WILL BE ANSWERED BY A REAL HUMAN PERSON, NEVER AND AUTOMATED SYSTEM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LTZ Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNAL4EK5ES513278
Stock: 513278
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- Price Drop$9,488Good Deal | $1,327 below market
2014 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LT Fleet85,608 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bob Howard Honda - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
We are excited to offer this 2014 Chevrolet Captiva Sport Fleet. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Perfect for the on-the-go family, this Chevrolet Captiva Sport Fleet LT is an SUV everyone will love. With exceptional mileage, options and power, you'll insist on driving it on all your outings. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. The Chevrolet Captiva Sport Fleet LT will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LT Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNAL3EK7ES594455
Stock: ES594455
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- Price Drop$8,684Good Deal | $1,049 below market
2014 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LTZ Fleet96,874 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Brad Manning Ford - DeKalb / Illinois
Power moonroof, Heated leather seats, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Bluetooth? For Phone, Deluxe 10-Speaker Audio System Feature, Power driver seat, Rear Parking Sensors. 20/28 City/Highway MPG. 2 OWNERS, NO ACCIDENTS!!*** Brad Manning Ford serving the communities of DeKalb, Sycamore, Rochelle, Elburn, Hinckley, Geneva, St Charles, Sandwich, Malta, Genoa, Hampshire, Aurora, Oswego, Oregon, Kirkland, Kingston, Waterman, and Shabbona. Celebrating 100 years in business in June 2020!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LTZ Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNAL4EK8ES549417
Stock: T549417
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,999Fair Deal | $624 below market
2014 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LTZ Fleet92,470 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ed Tomko Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Avon Lake / Ohio
Treat yourself to a test drive in the 2014 Chevrolet Captiva Sport! This vehicle shines in its off-road ability while forging a new path toward value, efficiency and flexibility! Chevrolet prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: 1-touch window functionality, front fog lights, and cruise control. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 170 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LTZ Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNAL4EK0ES522731
Stock: G1327A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- $8,999Fair Deal | $628 below market
2014 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LS Fleet79,771 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarVision Mitsubishi - Norristown / Pennsylvania
***PRICE AS NEW $25,145*** ***WARRANTY COVERAGE EXPIRED*** FEATURES FWD Auxilary Audio Input Back-Up Camera Bluetooth Connection CD Player Power Seats
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LS Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNAL2EK8ES523209
Stock: 523209
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-18-2020
- $7,480Good Deal | $928 below market
2014 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LT Fleet107,423 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Droubay Chevrolet Buick - Delta / Utah
Contact Droubay Chevrolet today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2014 Chevrolet Captiva Sport Fleet LT. This SUV is a superb example of what a tough, work focused vehicle should be. Exceptional towing, acceleration and torque will help you get the job done. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Chevrolet Captiva Sport Fleet LT is the one! Driven by many, but adored by more, the Chevrolet Captiva Sport Fleet LT is a perfect addition to any home. All used vehicles come with no charge warranty! See us in Delta, UT and Nephi, UT or on the web at www.droubaychevrolet.com. Call us at 800.925.6094 for any questions or to schedule an appointment. 'World Class Service with a Hometown Feeling'
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LT Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNAL3EKXES670329
Stock: 3057B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-17-2019