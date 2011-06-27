2019 Chevrolet Camaro Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Camaro Convertible
ZL1 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
True Cost to Own
$55,104*
Total Cash Price
$37,537
1LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$55,506*
Total Cash Price
$37,811
2SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$40,222*
Total Cash Price
$27,399
1SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$49,875*
Total Cash Price
$33,975
3LT 2dr Convertible (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$53,093*
Total Cash Price
$36,167
2LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$52,289*
Total Cash Price
$35,619
Camaro Coupe
1LS 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$41,026*
Total Cash Price
$27,947
2LT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$56,713*
Total Cash Price
$38,633
1SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$41,831*
Total Cash Price
$28,495
1LT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$40,222*
Total Cash Price
$27,399
2SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$58,322*
Total Cash Price
$39,729
ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
True Cost to Own
$45,451*
Total Cash Price
$30,961
3LT 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$47,864*
Total Cash Price
$32,605
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Camaro Convertible ZL1 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,126
|$1,166
|$1,207
|$1,248
|$1,292
|$6,039
|Maintenance
|$549
|$1,045
|$884
|$2,900
|$1,644
|$7,023
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$206
|$492
|$715
|$1,412
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,671
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,896
|Financing
|$2,019
|$1,623
|$1,201
|$752
|$271
|$5,868
|Depreciation
|$9,301
|$2,925
|$2,389
|$2,680
|$2,340
|$19,635
|Fuel
|$2,492
|$2,567
|$2,644
|$2,724
|$2,804
|$13,231
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,159
|$9,383
|$8,587
|$10,852
|$9,123
|$55,104
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Camaro Convertible 1LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,134
|$1,174
|$1,216
|$1,257
|$1,301
|$6,083
|Maintenance
|$553
|$1,053
|$890
|$2,921
|$1,656
|$7,074
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$207
|$495
|$720
|$1,423
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,684
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,910
|Financing
|$2,034
|$1,635
|$1,210
|$758
|$273
|$5,911
|Depreciation
|$9,369
|$2,946
|$2,407
|$2,699
|$2,357
|$19,778
|Fuel
|$2,510
|$2,586
|$2,663
|$2,743
|$2,825
|$13,328
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,285
|$9,452
|$8,650
|$10,931
|$9,189
|$55,506
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Camaro Convertible 2SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$822
|$851
|$881
|$911
|$943
|$4,408
|Maintenance
|$401
|$763
|$645
|$2,117
|$1,200
|$5,126
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$150
|$359
|$522
|$1,031
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,220
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,384
|Financing
|$1,474
|$1,185
|$877
|$549
|$198
|$4,283
|Depreciation
|$6,789
|$2,135
|$1,744
|$1,956
|$1,708
|$14,332
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,525
|$6,849
|$6,268
|$7,921
|$6,659
|$40,222
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Camaro Convertible 1SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,019
|$1,055
|$1,092
|$1,130
|$1,169
|$5,466
|Maintenance
|$497
|$946
|$800
|$2,625
|$1,488
|$6,356
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$186
|$445
|$647
|$1,278
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,513
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,716
|Financing
|$1,828
|$1,469
|$1,087
|$681
|$246
|$5,311
|Depreciation
|$8,418
|$2,647
|$2,163
|$2,425
|$2,118
|$17,772
|Fuel
|$2,256
|$2,324
|$2,393
|$2,465
|$2,538
|$11,976
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,531
|$8,493
|$7,772
|$9,822
|$8,257
|$49,875
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Camaro Convertible 3LT 2dr Convertible (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,085
|$1,123
|$1,163
|$1,203
|$1,245
|$5,819
|Maintenance
|$529
|$1,007
|$851
|$2,794
|$1,584
|$6,766
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$198
|$474
|$689
|$1,361
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,610
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$1,827
|Financing
|$1,946
|$1,564
|$1,158
|$725
|$261
|$5,654
|Depreciation
|$8,961
|$2,818
|$2,302
|$2,582
|$2,255
|$18,918
|Fuel
|$2,401
|$2,474
|$2,548
|$2,624
|$2,702
|$12,749
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,533
|$9,041
|$8,274
|$10,456
|$8,790
|$53,093
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Camaro Convertible 2LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,069
|$1,106
|$1,145
|$1,184
|$1,226
|$5,730
|Maintenance
|$521
|$992
|$839
|$2,752
|$1,560
|$6,664
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$195
|$467
|$679
|$1,340
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,586
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$1,799
|Financing
|$1,916
|$1,541
|$1,140
|$714
|$257
|$5,568
|Depreciation
|$8,826
|$2,776
|$2,267
|$2,543
|$2,220
|$18,632
|Fuel
|$2,365
|$2,436
|$2,509
|$2,584
|$2,661
|$12,555
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,283
|$8,904
|$8,148
|$10,297
|$8,657
|$52,289
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Camaro Coupe 1LS 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$838
|$868
|$899
|$929
|$962
|$4,496
|Maintenance
|$409
|$778
|$658
|$2,159
|$1,224
|$5,229
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$153
|$366
|$532
|$1,052
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,244
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,412
|Financing
|$1,503
|$1,209
|$895
|$560
|$202
|$4,369
|Depreciation
|$6,925
|$2,178
|$1,779
|$1,995
|$1,742
|$14,619
|Fuel
|$1,855
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$2,028
|$2,088
|$9,851
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,776
|$6,986
|$6,393
|$8,079
|$6,792
|$41,026
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Camaro Coupe 2LT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,159
|$1,200
|$1,242
|$1,285
|$1,330
|$6,215
|Maintenance
|$565
|$1,076
|$909
|$2,985
|$1,692
|$7,228
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$212
|$506
|$736
|$1,454
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,720
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,951
|Financing
|$2,078
|$1,671
|$1,237
|$774
|$279
|$6,039
|Depreciation
|$9,572
|$3,010
|$2,459
|$2,758
|$2,408
|$20,208
|Fuel
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$2,886
|$13,618
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,660
|$9,657
|$8,838
|$11,169
|$9,389
|$56,713
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Camaro Coupe 1SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$855
|$885
|$916
|$947
|$981
|$4,584
|Maintenance
|$417
|$794
|$671
|$2,202
|$1,248
|$5,331
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$156
|$373
|$543
|$1,072
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,269
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,439
|Financing
|$1,533
|$1,232
|$912
|$571
|$206
|$4,454
|Depreciation
|$7,061
|$2,220
|$1,814
|$2,034
|$1,776
|$14,905
|Fuel
|$1,892
|$1,949
|$2,007
|$2,068
|$2,129
|$10,044
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,026
|$7,123
|$6,519
|$8,238
|$6,925
|$41,831
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Camaro Coupe 1LT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$822
|$851
|$881
|$911
|$943
|$4,408
|Maintenance
|$401
|$763
|$645
|$2,117
|$1,200
|$5,126
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$150
|$359
|$522
|$1,031
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,220
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,384
|Financing
|$1,474
|$1,185
|$877
|$549
|$198
|$4,283
|Depreciation
|$6,789
|$2,135
|$1,744
|$1,956
|$1,708
|$14,332
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,525
|$6,849
|$6,268
|$7,921
|$6,659
|$40,222
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Camaro Coupe 2SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,192
|$1,234
|$1,277
|$1,321
|$1,367
|$6,392
|Maintenance
|$581
|$1,106
|$935
|$3,070
|$1,740
|$7,433
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$218
|$521
|$757
|$1,495
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,769
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,007
|Financing
|$2,137
|$1,718
|$1,272
|$796
|$287
|$6,210
|Depreciation
|$9,844
|$3,096
|$2,529
|$2,836
|$2,477
|$20,781
|Fuel
|$2,638
|$2,717
|$2,799
|$2,883
|$2,968
|$14,004
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,161
|$9,931
|$9,089
|$11,485
|$9,656
|$58,322
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Camaro Coupe ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$929
|$962
|$996
|$1,029
|$1,066
|$4,981
|Maintenance
|$453
|$862
|$729
|$2,392
|$1,356
|$5,792
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$169
|$406
|$590
|$1,165
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,379
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,564
|Financing
|$1,666
|$1,339
|$991
|$620
|$224
|$4,840
|Depreciation
|$7,672
|$2,413
|$1,971
|$2,210
|$1,930
|$16,195
|Fuel
|$2,055
|$2,118
|$2,181
|$2,246
|$2,313
|$10,914
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,153
|$7,739
|$7,083
|$8,951
|$7,525
|$45,451
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Camaro Coupe 3LT 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$978
|$1,013
|$1,048
|$1,084
|$1,122
|$5,246
|Maintenance
|$477
|$908
|$768
|$2,519
|$1,428
|$6,100
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$179
|$427
|$621
|$1,227
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,452
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,647
|Financing
|$1,754
|$1,410
|$1,044
|$653
|$236
|$5,097
|Depreciation
|$8,079
|$2,541
|$2,075
|$2,328
|$2,033
|$17,055
|Fuel
|$2,165
|$2,230
|$2,297
|$2,366
|$2,436
|$11,493
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,905
|$8,150
|$7,459
|$9,426
|$7,924
|$47,864
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Chevrolet Camaro in Virginia is:not available
