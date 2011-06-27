  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Camaro
  4. Used 2016 Chevrolet Camaro
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2016 Chevrolet Camaro SS Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Camaro
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,300
See Camaro Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$36,300
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$36,300
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.0/475.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$36,300
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque455 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l
Horsepower455 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$36,300
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$36,300
Performance Enthusiast Package w/Gray Accentsyes
Black Metallic Rally Stripesyes
Winter Protection Packageyes
Weather Protection Packageyes
Performance Enthusiast Package w/Red Accentsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$36,300
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$36,300
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$36,300
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,300
Winter/Summer Floor Mats Packageyes
Embroidered Center Console Lid w/Camaro Badgeyes
Red Knee Bolstersyes
Black Interior Trim Kityes
Dark Night Interior Spectrum Lightingyes
Yellow Interior Trim Kityes
White Knee Bolstersyes
Kalahari Knee Bolstersyes
Cargo Netyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Red Interior Trim Kityes
Premium Carpeted Floor Mats w/Camaro Logoyes
White Interior Trim Kityes
Structura Interior Spectrum Lightingyes
Black Sueded Knee Bolstersyes
Blue Interior Trim Kityes
Embroidered Center Console Lidyes
All-Weather Cargo Mat w/Camaro logoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$36,300
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,300
Front head room38.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room43.9 in.
6 -way power passenger seatyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,300
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,300
Gray Indoor Vehicle Coveryes
Body-Color Hood Louversyes
Black Metallic Center Stripeyes
Black Metallic Hash Mark Decalsyes
Gray Outdoor Vehicle Coveryes
20" 5-Spoke Gloss Black Wheels w/Red Outline Stripeyes
White Pearl Center Stripeyes
Red Rally Stripesyes
Body-Color Painted Splash Guardsyes
Red Center Stripeyes
20" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 9.5" Rear 5-Spoke Low Gloss Black Aluminum Wheelsyes
20" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 9.5" Rear 5-Split Spoke Bright Silver-Painted Aluminum Wheelsyes
Gold Illuminated Front Bowtie Emblemyes
Red Outdoor Vehicle Coveryes
White Pearl Body-Side Spear Decalsyes
20" Polished Forged Wheels w/Black Star Center Capyes
Decklid Blackout Decalyes
Black Metallic Body-Side Spear Decalsyes
Front Fascia Extensionyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Red Indoor Vehicle Coveryes
Silver Center Stripeyes
Silver Rally Stripesyes
Ground Effects Packageyes
20" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 9.5" Rear 5-Split Spoke Premium Gray-Painted Machined-Face Aluminum Wheelsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Blue Rally Stripesyes
Black Front and Rear Bowtie Emblemsyes
Blade Spoileryes
Black Outdoor Vehicle Coveryes
Red Hash Mark Decalsyes
Power Sunroofyes
Silver SS Wheel Center Capsyes
Black SS Wheel Center Capsyes
White Pearl Rally Stripesyes
Blue Center Stripeyes
Black Indoor Vehicle Coveryes
20" 5-Split Spoke Low Gloss Black Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$36,300
Length188.3 in.
Curb weight3685 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.1 cu.ft.
Height53.1 in.
Wheel base110.7 in.
Width74.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$36,300
Exterior Colors
  • Red Hot
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Black
  • Nightfall Gray Metallic
  • Garnet Red Tintcoat
  • Hyper Blue Metallic
  • Bright Yellow
  • Summit White
  • Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Blue Velvet Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, cloth
  • Medium Ash Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$36,300
20 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
P275/35R Z tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$36,300
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$36,300
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Camaro Inventory

Related Used 2016 Chevrolet Camaro SS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles