Used 2015 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible Consumer Reviews

Perhaps Grounds for Commitment Procedings David H. Buswell , 09/03/2015 SS 2dr Convertible w/2SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M) 40 of 44 people found this review helpful A convertible sports/muscle car with a powerful V-8 engine is not for everyone and certainly not for the unschooled in the art of driving such a car. Since I'm an 82 year old retired corporate exec, my announcement that I'd bought a candy-apple red 2SS fully loaded "vert" sparked some thoughts among my children and wife as to my mental acuity. What they don't realize is I don't care what they or anyone else thinks. I wanted the car just as I wanted and bought years ago a Jag XK140, an Austin-Healy 3000 and a 1975 Camaro coupe. For the many years since those halcyon days I have tended toward Buicks and Cadillacs and still have a new quite sedate Cadillac XTS. The difference between the XTS and the SS is like the difference between, say, Deborah Kerr and Joan Collins. I think the analogy fits. I drive the SS because it instills in me the same joie de vivre of yore. I have thumbs up constantly from the neighborhood teens and twenty-somethings even though I'm sure many think I belong in an assisted living facility. Are there any negatives with the Camaro SS 'vert? Of course. It's impractical for virtually any endeavor except having a great time getting from Point A to B. The back seat is really for an overnight bag or perhaps the family dog who also loves the wind in its face. My antediluvian body, slowed badly by arthritis, has a hell of a time getting in and out of the driver's seat. It has abysmal gasoline mileage. That said, I enjoy looking at its truly enticing design. I smile when I turn the light on in my garage and see it waiting to go somewhere with me. Once in that car, though, and I kick on the 400 horses, put the top down, and leave my driveway, I'm back in college. To me that's worth the price of an occasional neighbor's raised eyebrow when I drive by. I've always liked Nike's edict: "Just do it!"

Still satisfied Al Micucci , 07/20/2016 SS 2dr Convertible w/2SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful We have been enjoying the car. If the sun is out, the roads are dry and there is no snow, we are in it. had the top down Saturday in 54 degree January weather

2015 Chevy Camaro SS Auto transmission George Milner , 12/25/2016 SS 2dr Convertible w/2SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful L 99 6.2 L engines with A F M (active fuel management) have noisy valvetrain components. I love the car but hate the ticking valve(s). I didn't notice it during the test drive out in the open, but noticed it after a few days of owning it especially pulling into the garage or while idling next to a wall (drive thru window etc. ). I probably would not have bought it if I noticed it before purchase. I took it to my local Chevy dealer service dept.(I purchased it out of town at another Chevy dealer) to have it checked out and was told "the vehicle makes similar valvetrain noise" as other vehicles with the same engine. It only has 900 miles on it as of this review, so I haven't really driven it hard to give an assessment of acceleration and all out performance yet. The owners manual says no full throttle launches and do not exceed 4000 rpms until 1500 mile break-in . It handles and corners well and gets decent gas mileage. Update after 1 year of ownership and just over 5000 miles on it...Absolutely lovin' it. The valvetrain components are much quieter and smoother now that it's broken-in and seems to have a bit more power too, it's a pleasure to drive. I've gotten many compliments on the looks and sound of car. Overall I'm pleased with the purchase now. After 7 months of ownership and 3200 miles on the car the engine is less noisy but I can still hear some ticking, but overall I am satisfied with the car and it's a lot of fun to drive.

Wife loves her camaro Randy Murphy , 04/12/2016 LT 2dr Convertible w/1LT (3.6L 6cyl 6M) 3 of 4 people found this review helpful Her eyes light up every time she looks at it. She can't quit smiling when she drives it. So if this is how you want to feel,,, get one!!!