Used 2011 Chevrolet Camaro Coupe Consumer Reviews
Best car you can buy for the $$
I have had my 2011 Camaro LS for 3 months now and it truly is an amazing car! General Motors has stepped up there game when it comes to quality and value so far I have not had one problem with this car mechanically. The 312hp 3.6L V6 runs very smooth and when you open up the throttle this baby moves fast! The 6 speed auto seems to be a good match for this car it has 2 modes drive and sport and when you really want to push it id recommend sport mode you can feel the differences. The exterior design speaks for it self awesome! I see people complaining about the interior and visibility you got to remember this was a concept car and i'm glad they didn't mess with the overall design too much!
2SS/RS White-Black Leather
I tried to get her to make a house wife /mother sensible decision but after driving SUVs for 13 years she wouldn't settle for it. We have only had it a couple days and got nailed by a rock on the freeway after the first 50 miles and chipped the windshield. Hopefully that will be the official "break in". We got white because of what I have read about the soft paint and figured we can fill the chips with wax or touchup will be easier. Car feels great-If you are intimidated about the visibility at first you get use to it after the first day. Looking forward to opening it up but am being nice to the motor for the break in. Hopefully it will be reliable. Car is BEAUTIFUL/DREAM CAR!!!
Best GM Sports Car in Decades. Total Joy!
I dont review lightly and have a lot of experience with the car buying process. This is my 45th car in my 33 years of driving and am completely satisfied. GM has a slam dunk with this one. Everyone knows that the exterior is hot. The interior is comfortable and inviting. Personally, I prefer a simple, modern/retro looking interior. Guages are laid out well and the center guage information center is a lifesaver for easy read and info. No blemishes, gaps well aligned and spaced, and not a single squeek, rattle, or pop. I have dual cameras on front and back along with curb sensor which eliminates blind spots. Remember, its a sports car, not a mommy van.
My Miracle Camaro
I bought by 2011 Camaro 5 years ago - V6, Automatic, Leather, RS Package - it's been an amazing car. The original tires lasted 70,000 miles! I'm at 136,000 and still on the original brake pads. Minimal maintenance and FUN to drive!!!
Very Nice Ride!!!
I own a 2011 SLT Coupe and this car handles brilliantly. I have owned camaros in the past but nothing this fun and easy to drive. I really like that mine is manual trans. cause it really feels like your in control of all that power even though it is a V-6. Every where I go I got people shouting out at me nice ride and people turning heads and asking questions about my car. I like the body style the and for a smaller car that has low head room it actually decieves you by looking at it because when your behind the wheel there is a lot of room. The suspension is awesome it takes curves very well and has all the features you need to enjoy your drive. Good buy and excellent gas mileage.
