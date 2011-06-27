  1. Home
Used 2001 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Camaro
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,875
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)268.8/403.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.8 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque340 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle40.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
500 watts stereo outputyes
Monsoon premium brand stereo systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room37.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room57.4 in.
Front leg room43 in.
Front hip room53.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.2 in.
Rear hip Room45.9 in.
Rear leg room26.8 in.
Rear shoulder room55.8 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Height51.2 in.
Wheel base101.1 in.
Length193.5 in.
Width74.1 in.
Curb weight3439 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Onyx Black
  • Sunset Orange Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Bright Rally Red
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Monterey Maroon Metallic
  • Navy Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Neutral
  • Ebony
  • Ebony w/Red Accent
  • Medium Gray
Tires & Wheels
Null tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P235/55R16 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
