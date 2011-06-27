Used 2001 Chevrolet Camaro Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Very solid all around muscle car Rob C , 05/11/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I purchased my 2001 Camaro SS back in 2004; it was 3 years old, and had 18k miles. The original owner purchased it and hardly drove it, as he had several cars. The car has t-tops, LS1, and a 6 spd manual trans. The car has more power than most need in stock form; in modified form, it can make a lot more. The LSI engine is bulletproof (if you maintain it) and fairly ecomomical for a large V-8. I have made several 600-700 mile road trips on the highway, and averaged 25-27 mpg! The 6 spd has a double overdrive, so at a steady 70-75 mph, in 6th gear, it is only turning @1500 rpm on the tach (it idles at 850 rpm)! The car is well built, and has no rattles or leaks (it has 48K miles). Report Abuse

Bullet Proof!!! theZman , 09/05/2015 Z28 2dr Hatchback (5.7L 8cyl 4A) 5 of 6 people found this review helpful My car (2001 Z28) has been very reliable from day one. Bought it new fully loaded and now has about 92k miles, I hope I didn't jinx it. I think as long as it continues to receive proper maintainance, this beauty will continue to run strong for eons. It's truly a looker and I've been asked many times if I want to sell it and the answer is always no. Too bad I can't post a pic here to show her off. Here's your update (Sept. 2017): For almost a year now, I've been filling her up with the Shell Nitro Plus premium gas. It cost a little more but it (Shell) definitely delivers what it claims (about the gas), and my 2001 Z28 surely deserves quality stuff now and then. The latter is just my own personal view and NOT a recommendation. PEACE!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Traded in at 118,400mi, bought at 12mi Amanda , 06/04/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Car was great in the beginning, grad present from parents. Drove fine, had problems from 3k miles on, replaced almost everything in the car at least 2x from the CD player that got too hot to play CDs to the entire rear axle that 2 bearings went bad in and wore the axle shafts out. Coil pack replaced 2x, ignition replaced, fuel pump replaced, clutch master cylinder replaced. Lots more done to the car, but all in all it was a decent ride.

Been a Good Car Red Head , 03/29/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought the car new in 2001 and with the exception of a broken mirror control, and defective battery terminal has never had a problem. Has a lot of high end features.