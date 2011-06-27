  1. Home
2016 Volvo V60 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2016 Volvo V60 T5 Drive-E Premier 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,533$16,143$18,783
Clean$13,015$15,515$18,035
Average$11,978$14,259$16,540
Rough$10,941$13,003$15,045
Estimated values
2016 Volvo V60 T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,075$15,804$18,563
Clean$12,574$15,189$17,825
Average$11,572$13,959$16,347
Rough$10,570$12,729$14,870
Estimated values
2016 Volvo V60 T5 Premier 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,814$16,649$19,515
Clean$13,285$16,001$18,738
Average$12,226$14,706$17,185
Rough$11,168$13,410$15,632
Estimated values
2016 Volvo V60 T6 Drive-E R-Design Platinum 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,606$20,953$24,338
Clean$16,932$20,138$23,370
Average$15,583$18,508$21,433
Rough$14,234$16,877$19,496
Estimated values
2016 Volvo V60 T6 R-Design 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,248$19,381$22,550
Clean$15,625$18,627$21,652
Average$14,380$17,119$19,858
Rough$13,135$15,611$18,063
Estimated values
2016 Volvo V60 T5 Drive-E 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,846$15,324$17,830
Clean$12,354$14,728$17,120
Average$11,370$13,536$15,701
Rough$10,385$12,343$14,282
Estimated values
2016 Volvo V60 T6 Drive-E R-Design 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,335$19,485$22,671
Clean$15,709$18,727$21,769
Average$14,457$17,211$19,965
Rough$13,206$15,695$18,160
Estimated values
2016 Volvo V60 T5 Drive-E Platinum 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,818$17,676$20,567
Clean$14,251$16,988$19,748
Average$13,115$15,613$18,111
Rough$11,980$14,237$16,475
Estimated values
2016 Volvo V60 T5 Platinum 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,443$18,421$21,433
Clean$14,851$17,705$20,580
Average$13,668$16,271$18,874
Rough$12,484$14,838$17,169
Estimated values
2016 Volvo V60 T6 R-Design Platinum 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,509$20,843$24,216
Clean$16,838$20,032$23,252
Average$15,496$18,410$21,325
Rough$14,155$16,789$19,397
Estimated values
2016 Volvo V60 T6 Polestar 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,371$29,072$33,825
Clean$23,438$27,940$32,479
Average$21,570$25,678$29,787
Rough$19,703$23,416$27,094
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Volvo V60 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Volvo V60 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,354 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,728 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volvo V60 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Volvo V60 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,354 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,728 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 Volvo V60, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Volvo V60 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,354 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,728 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Volvo V60. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Volvo V60 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Volvo V60 ranges from $10,385 to $17,830, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Volvo V60 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.