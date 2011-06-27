Estimated values
2016 Volvo V60 T5 Drive-E Premier 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,533
|$16,143
|$18,783
|Clean
|$13,015
|$15,515
|$18,035
|Average
|$11,978
|$14,259
|$16,540
|Rough
|$10,941
|$13,003
|$15,045
Estimated values
2016 Volvo V60 T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,075
|$15,804
|$18,563
|Clean
|$12,574
|$15,189
|$17,825
|Average
|$11,572
|$13,959
|$16,347
|Rough
|$10,570
|$12,729
|$14,870
Estimated values
2016 Volvo V60 T5 Premier 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,814
|$16,649
|$19,515
|Clean
|$13,285
|$16,001
|$18,738
|Average
|$12,226
|$14,706
|$17,185
|Rough
|$11,168
|$13,410
|$15,632
Estimated values
2016 Volvo V60 T6 Drive-E R-Design Platinum 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,606
|$20,953
|$24,338
|Clean
|$16,932
|$20,138
|$23,370
|Average
|$15,583
|$18,508
|$21,433
|Rough
|$14,234
|$16,877
|$19,496
Estimated values
2016 Volvo V60 T6 R-Design 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,248
|$19,381
|$22,550
|Clean
|$15,625
|$18,627
|$21,652
|Average
|$14,380
|$17,119
|$19,858
|Rough
|$13,135
|$15,611
|$18,063
Estimated values
2016 Volvo V60 T5 Drive-E 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,846
|$15,324
|$17,830
|Clean
|$12,354
|$14,728
|$17,120
|Average
|$11,370
|$13,536
|$15,701
|Rough
|$10,385
|$12,343
|$14,282
Estimated values
2016 Volvo V60 T6 Drive-E R-Design 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,335
|$19,485
|$22,671
|Clean
|$15,709
|$18,727
|$21,769
|Average
|$14,457
|$17,211
|$19,965
|Rough
|$13,206
|$15,695
|$18,160
Estimated values
2016 Volvo V60 T5 Drive-E Platinum 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,818
|$17,676
|$20,567
|Clean
|$14,251
|$16,988
|$19,748
|Average
|$13,115
|$15,613
|$18,111
|Rough
|$11,980
|$14,237
|$16,475
Estimated values
2016 Volvo V60 T5 Platinum 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,443
|$18,421
|$21,433
|Clean
|$14,851
|$17,705
|$20,580
|Average
|$13,668
|$16,271
|$18,874
|Rough
|$12,484
|$14,838
|$17,169
Estimated values
2016 Volvo V60 T6 R-Design Platinum 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,509
|$20,843
|$24,216
|Clean
|$16,838
|$20,032
|$23,252
|Average
|$15,496
|$18,410
|$21,325
|Rough
|$14,155
|$16,789
|$19,397
Estimated values
2016 Volvo V60 T6 Polestar 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,371
|$29,072
|$33,825
|Clean
|$23,438
|$27,940
|$32,479
|Average
|$21,570
|$25,678
|$29,787
|Rough
|$19,703
|$23,416
|$27,094