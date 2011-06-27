Used 1996 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 SS Consumer Reviews
Love it!
My son bought this car last year as his first "muscle car", and pretty much as a "collectors car" so to speak. When he bought it, it had 28,000+ on it, now it only has in the high 29,000. Not bad for a 22 year old. Of course, he's in the Navy and it's now sitting in my garage. Everything is original including the tires! The EGR needs to be replaced, but that's it. The body paint is fantastic still, with two minor little, but deep scratches. I think he looks better driving it than his 50 year old dad, but i don't tell him that. Unfortunately, we're going to have to sell it as he has a nice vehicle with him, and it doesn't make sense having this one just sit until he gets out someday
awesome vehicle
awesome vehicle
Bang for the Buck
A car you can drive everyday to work and still run a 13.8 with just an intake and exhaust with an A4 transmission. It looks mean and still turns heads, its 6years old now.
In love
I’m 17 so as you can guess I don’t exactly maintain the car as adults would, but this car is absolutely amazing. Everything, the look, the sound, the feel, EVERYTHING. Only glaring negative is paying for premium at the gas station, but my ss gets a combined 21 mpg with it so I can’t complain too much. Oh, don’t buy if you’re over 6’2 your head will touch the t tops you will be crammed, just like the old camaros there’s not much room.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
