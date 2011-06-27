Used 1993 Chevrolet Camaro Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1993 Camaro
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)263.5/403.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque200 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4600 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.2 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.3 in.
Rear leg room26.8 in.
Measurements
Length193.2 in.
Curb weight3241 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.9 cu.ft.
Height51.3 in.
Wheel base101.1 in.
Width74.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Medium Patriot Red Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Bright White
  • Canyon Yellow
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Black
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Autumn Maple Metallic
  • Sunfire Yellow
  • Torch Red
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Neon Blue Metallic
