2019 Chevrolet Blazer SUV Consumer Reviews

5(75%)4(17%)3(0%)2(8%)1(0%)
4.6
12 reviews
Sporty looking Premium

Carl, 08/20/2019
Premier 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
17 of 17 people found this review helpful

Very satisfied with what I bought. Getting a lot of compliments on it's looks. Drives well steering is a little tight but that may have something to do with the way it reacts if you start to cross over the line in a road. It'll automatically steer you back into the lane. There was a learning curve with all the safety additions it has but after I learned there was no problem. It's a pleasure to drive in the city or in the mountains plenty of pep if needed. Interior is neat and a clean look.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Blazer - Excellent Vehicle

Damian M. Zuri , 07/31/2019
RS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
12 of 13 people found this review helpful

The Chevy Blazer is a smooth riding vehicle that offers supreme comfort. The RS model is super sleek and the 9-speed transmission with 305 horsepower is exhilarating.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Impressive

chawkes95, 12/04/2019
RS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I previously owned a 2018 GMC Terrain with the 1.5L Turbocharged 4 cylinder, I honestly can't express how much I hated that engine because it had a MASSIVE turbo lag. After addressing it with local dealers, and most of them dismissing my concerns, except one saying it was due to the way you drive and the vehicle is getting used to that...okay but I had 44,000km on the odometer. Anyways this review is about the BLAZER. I took this thing for a test drive and instantly fell in love. I passed on a Terrain Denali for this thing, why? Because the damn V6 provides me with over 300HP. I can merge with a breeze, as soon as I hit the accelerator, the blazer responds with adequate power. I feel comfortable driving around the city, and on the highway with the new Blazer. The only downside is I feel like at the price point, it really is missing a lot of safety features. Was it a deal breaker for me? No. But Lane Keep Assist, Collision Avoidance, Adaptive Cruise are MUSTS, and GM really needs to start adding that across the entire line up. The seats are pretty comfortable, and the cabin is rather welcoming, lots of space for traveling with friends and family, and they love that you can recline, and move the seat back and forth for more leg room. My Blazer is equipped with the Continental ContiCrossContact tires, and even though they are all seasons I find it handles confidently in all weather conditions. I am getting lots of looks when I am driving around, I am sure people are caught off guard initially with the name badge "blazer" especially with the new look. so far I am super happy with my purchase, the gas mileage has been pretty reasonable as well considering how much fun I have been having driving it around, even sometimes utilizing the AWD Sports Mode haha. Take one for a drive yourself, and see what the Blazer is really all about.

Chevy got it Right

Chas in sunset beach, 09/02/2019
Premier 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
8 of 9 people found this review helpful

Wow- the premier trim includes lots of comfort features like heated and cooled leather seats. It is quick, quiet and responsive to drive. If you add the convince package for top of the line safety, like adaptive cruise and auto breaking and you have a vehicle that competes with top of the line luxury models. While a little pricy for a Chevy look past the label and you can’t go wrong.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Blazer RS - old technology in a fancy package

T Conlin, 06/25/2019
RS 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
21 of 39 people found this review helpful

Unless you add all option packages, the technology is not good. Even then, it lacks some of the new tech features other manufactures offer. No parking assist, no towing assist, poor auxillary lighting, poor camera coverage, no heads up display, radio and usb sub-standard, and other tech not available. Honda , Toyota, Nissan, and others offer more in same price range.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
