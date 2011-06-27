2019 Chevrolet Blazer SUV Consumer Reviews

chawkes95 , 12/04/2019 RS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)

I previously owned a 2018 GMC Terrain with the 1.5L Turbocharged 4 cylinder, I honestly can't express how much I hated that engine because it had a MASSIVE turbo lag. After addressing it with local dealers, and most of them dismissing my concerns, except one saying it was due to the way you drive and the vehicle is getting used to that...okay but I had 44,000km on the odometer. Anyways this review is about the BLAZER. I took this thing for a test drive and instantly fell in love. I passed on a Terrain Denali for this thing, why? Because the damn V6 provides me with over 300HP. I can merge with a breeze, as soon as I hit the accelerator, the blazer responds with adequate power. I feel comfortable driving around the city, and on the highway with the new Blazer. The only downside is I feel like at the price point, it really is missing a lot of safety features. Was it a deal breaker for me? No. But Lane Keep Assist, Collision Avoidance, Adaptive Cruise are MUSTS, and GM really needs to start adding that across the entire line up. The seats are pretty comfortable, and the cabin is rather welcoming, lots of space for traveling with friends and family, and they love that you can recline, and move the seat back and forth for more leg room. My Blazer is equipped with the Continental ContiCrossContact tires, and even though they are all seasons I find it handles confidently in all weather conditions. I am getting lots of looks when I am driving around, I am sure people are caught off guard initially with the name badge "blazer" especially with the new look. so far I am super happy with my purchase, the gas mileage has been pretty reasonable as well considering how much fun I have been having driving it around, even sometimes utilizing the AWD Sports Mode haha. Take one for a drive yourself, and see what the Blazer is really all about.