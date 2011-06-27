2019 Chevrolet Blazer SUV Consumer Reviews
Sporty looking Premium
Very satisfied with what I bought. Getting a lot of compliments on it's looks. Drives well steering is a little tight but that may have something to do with the way it reacts if you start to cross over the line in a road. It'll automatically steer you back into the lane. There was a learning curve with all the safety additions it has but after I learned there was no problem. It's a pleasure to drive in the city or in the mountains plenty of pep if needed. Interior is neat and a clean look.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Blazer - Excellent Vehicle
The Chevy Blazer is a smooth riding vehicle that offers supreme comfort. The RS model is super sleek and the 9-speed transmission with 305 horsepower is exhilarating.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Impressive
I previously owned a 2018 GMC Terrain with the 1.5L Turbocharged 4 cylinder, I honestly can't express how much I hated that engine because it had a MASSIVE turbo lag. After addressing it with local dealers, and most of them dismissing my concerns, except one saying it was due to the way you drive and the vehicle is getting used to that...okay but I had 44,000km on the odometer. Anyways this review is about the BLAZER. I took this thing for a test drive and instantly fell in love. I passed on a Terrain Denali for this thing, why? Because the damn V6 provides me with over 300HP. I can merge with a breeze, as soon as I hit the accelerator, the blazer responds with adequate power. I feel comfortable driving around the city, and on the highway with the new Blazer. The only downside is I feel like at the price point, it really is missing a lot of safety features. Was it a deal breaker for me? No. But Lane Keep Assist, Collision Avoidance, Adaptive Cruise are MUSTS, and GM really needs to start adding that across the entire line up. The seats are pretty comfortable, and the cabin is rather welcoming, lots of space for traveling with friends and family, and they love that you can recline, and move the seat back and forth for more leg room. My Blazer is equipped with the Continental ContiCrossContact tires, and even though they are all seasons I find it handles confidently in all weather conditions. I am getting lots of looks when I am driving around, I am sure people are caught off guard initially with the name badge "blazer" especially with the new look. so far I am super happy with my purchase, the gas mileage has been pretty reasonable as well considering how much fun I have been having driving it around, even sometimes utilizing the AWD Sports Mode haha. Take one for a drive yourself, and see what the Blazer is really all about.
Chevy got it Right
Wow- the premier trim includes lots of comfort features like heated and cooled leather seats. It is quick, quiet and responsive to drive. If you add the convince package for top of the line safety, like adaptive cruise and auto breaking and you have a vehicle that competes with top of the line luxury models. While a little pricy for a Chevy look past the label and you can’t go wrong.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Blazer RS - old technology in a fancy package
Unless you add all option packages, the technology is not good. Even then, it lacks some of the new tech features other manufactures offer. No parking assist, no towing assist, poor auxillary lighting, poor camera coverage, no heads up display, radio and usb sub-standard, and other tech not available. Honda , Toyota, Nissan, and others offer more in same price range.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Blazer
Related 2019 Chevrolet Blazer SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used INFINITI G35
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2020 HR-V
- Honda Fit 2020
- Honda Civic 2019
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Clarity
Research Similar Vehicles
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback
- Jeep Cherokee 2020